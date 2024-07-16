What Was The M3 Half-Track And What Did It Do In WWII?

The outbreak of World War II made it clear to the U.S. that mechanized warfare was here to stay. Though the U.S. was not yet at war in 1939, it had to assess its military needs in case it got involved. One need that became obvious was for a vehicle that could be both a scout vehicle and an artillery mover. Ironically enough, the U.S. Army had acquired a half-track (wheels in the front, tank treads in the back) vehicle, the Model P17, from the French in 1931 as part of research and development. This led to the production of the M2 Half-Track in 1940 by the Autocar Company of Ardmore and the White Motor Company.

Almost immediately, the potential for the M2 to be modified and used as personnel carrier for troops became apparent. This led to the creation of the M3 Half-Track in 1941. The M3 was the big brother of the M2 with numerous modifications to fulfill its role as a troop carrier. Its rear compartment was 10 inches longer with 10 seats on the sides and three more in the cab. The vehicle came in around 20 feet long, around seven feet wide and could travel up to 45 mph. Firepower on the base M3 consisted of either a .30 or .50-caliber machine gun which came in handy during engagements. Besides transporting troops, M3's moved supplies, evacuated wounded soldiers, and served as communication hubs as needed.