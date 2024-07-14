5 Of The Best Tripods For Amateur Videographers
Most videographers have a set of tricks in their tool bag that they can employ in service of getting the perfect shot. That's true whether you are a seasoned shooter making your way recording events or an amateur playing in the vlogosphere and making short films. While lights, filters, and reflectors are some of the more frequently used tools of the video trade, most shooters can agree a good tripod ranks among the most essential camera accessories a photographer should own.
You might even want to research tripods when you're considering buying a new camera, as you'll want to ensure the devices are compatible. After all, even with the multitude of innovations that have made it easier than ever to get a steady shot, the trusty old tripod remains one of the best ways to ensure you're shooting fluid, shake-free footage.
But which brand of tripod is the best for the job? That, of course, depends a lot on what the job is. Likewise, for amateur shooters, cost may play a considerable role in determining which tripod options are even attainable. If you're an amateur videographer in need of a steady set of sticks for your next video project, we tracked down a few tripods that meet our quality standards without breaking the bank.
Joby GorillaPod Mobile Rig
Many videographers will at some point be shooting with the camera on their mobile device instead of a proper video rig. Given the technological advances such cameras have made, a high-end mobile device might just be preferable for taking the guerilla approach such shooting tends to entail. But mobile phone cameras still have limitations in the field, with stabilization ranking high among them. If you're looking for a low cost tripod setup for mobile devices, you can pick up Joby's GorillaPod Mobile Rig for a cool $89.
The GorillaPod is well-suited to the needs of mobile phone shooters due to its easy-to-carry size and design. Its primary function is to support your device on a flat surface, but its bendable legs make it useful on uneven terrain. Plus, those legs can even be wrapped around available piping if you need to hang your camera in a tricky spot to get the perfect shot.
If you prefer to go handheld, the support legs can also be folded in together to give you a steady-rolling monopod setup. As an added bonus, this tripod kit also comes with a Wavo Mobile Microphone and a mini LED light that attach to the device. This is obviously an ideal setup for any vlogger on the move, but even as many users raved about the tripod itself, some reported issues with both the light and microphone included.
SmallRig AD-01 Tripod
If vlogging and guerrilla filmmaking isn't the primary focus of your amateur videography efforts, or you've merely upped your camera rig to something more substantial than a mobile device, upgrading your tripod may help you elevate your shooting game to near professional levels. If you don't have much money to burn for a top-of-the-line tripod, you can still elevate your game by opting for a more cost-friendly setup with fluid-head mount, like SmallRig's $159.99 AD-O1.
This sturdy, easy-to use tripod with a fluid-head build should ensure your camera is panning and tilting smoothly when you've got a moving target to keep in frame. The AD-O1 is designed to hold a maximum load of 17.6 pounds, meaning it can handle most of the amateur-level video cameras on the market. Meanwhile its aluminum build weighs in at just under 9 pounds, and quick release mounting screws and mounting plates ensure you can lock-in your camera with a quickness should the need arise.
While several shooters who've used the AD-01 admit it's a solid no-nonsense option with plenty of bang for your buck, many also felt its overall design might feel a little flimsy compared to other devices in its price range. Likewise, some bemoaned the lack of resistance settings on the fluid-head setup.
Magnus VT-4000 Tripod
With so many tripod options on the market, it can feel a bit overwhelming for even a professional videographer to choose the right one. Of course, claiming professional status tends to signal a willingness to enter a world of pro-level pricing as well, which makes it a little easier to check the boxes on your tripod must-have list. For the amateurs of the world, price will likely factor heavily into your options. But if you've got a little more budget to play with, the Magnus VT-4000 may be about as sturdy a tripod as you'll find in the $200 range.
It's also one of the better reviewed tripods from B&H users, with the bulk of its more than 660 reviews clocking in at 4 or 5-stars. Many of those users were impressed by the VT-4000's heavy-duty anodized aluminum build and its 8.8-pound weight capacity, with a middle spreader providing enhanced stability. Likewise, several noted the tripod's fluid-head motion was excellent for what is essentially an elevated entry-level device. Although some users still weren't satisfied with the fluid-head movement, the VT-4000's fixed counter-balance spring should help ensure a steady tilt, with the tripod also boasting a fixed counter balance for panning and tilting drag.
Like many other tripods in its class, the VT-4000 allows camera mounting with a slide plate, though it separates itself further from the pack by coming with rubber feet that cleverly transform to spike mounts with a few easy twists of the wrist.
Manfrotto Befree Live Aluminium Tripod
It will likely be hard for any amateur videographer to beat the Magnus VT-4000 Tripod in the $200 price range. But it's dimensions and weight (almost 8 pounds) may make it prohibitive for travel-loving shooters looking to properly document their next road trip. If you count yourself in that lot, you might be interested to know you can snag a Manfrotto branded tripod designed for on-the-go use for just over $200.
More precisely, you can pick up the $216 Manfrotto's BeFree Live tripod, which ranks among the most popular portable camera tripods. Before you get too excited about that prospect, we should tell you that some users have found the BeFree Live's fluid-head functionality lacking compared with other tripods in that price range. So, if your primary goal on your trip is to capture stunning 360° videos of the various vistas you encounter, you may want to look elsewhere.
Even still, the device's clever, twist leg locking system is a big part of what makes it so good for shooting video on-the-fly, potentially allowing for quicker setups than a traditional tripod. With the mounting head removed, the BeFee Live also folds down to just under 16 inches, making it as easy to pack away for travel as some laptops. And yes, the BeFree build even comes in a popular, lightweight carbon design if you've got a few extra bucks to spend.
Vanguard Alta Pro 2 Aluminum Tripod
As it is, $250 may be more than many amateur videographers want to spend on a tripod. But if you're looking to trade up for pro status sooner than later, Vanguard's Alta Pro 2 may help you get over the hump. It does, after all, have "Pro" in its name, yet carries a reasonable-enough cost of $259.99.
Now, the full list of specs that elevate the Alta Pro 2 above many of its competitors is too long to write out in its entirety here. However, this tripod boasts many of the desirable features noted in the already listed items with upgrades to many. For example, the Alta Pro 2 is capable of holding cameras up to 15.4 pounds, and its aluminum-alloy build clocks in at a mere 5 pounds. Its BH-100 ball head allows for a smooth 90° tilt up or down and 360° panning. In a clever bit of design, the center column construct also permits a 360° pan even when the head is locked. The Alta Pro 2's head is also an Arca Swiss design, making it easy to clamp the mounting plate in place when you're rushing to change from handheld to tripod.
The largely positive user reviews seemingly confirm its pro-grade claims. However, some did question its ability to properly support heavier cameras, so you may want to do some research on that front before purchasing.
How we got here
The tripods listed in this article were selected after extensive research was conducted on the subject. If possible, personal experience with each product was integrated into the process, and accounted for alongside reviews from video professionals and insight from actual users. The five tripods listed were included as they met criteria for cost, ease of use, and overall quality. As always, you should do your own research before buying any tripod.