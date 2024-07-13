How Short Trips To Space Can Alter An Astronaut's Biology

NASA conducts a lot of different tests both here on Earth and up in space. It's the main reason the International Space Station (ISS) was built. Such tests offer insight to the human body, specifically in a zero-gravity environment, while also supporting the advancement of technology. One study NASA conducted revealed long-term spaceflight's impact on human health, and research has also been conducted on short-term effects. This knowledge has grown increasingly important since space exploration is gradually becoming a private venture, with the likes of Blue Origin and SpaceX conducting missions beyond Earth's atmosphere.

Susan Bailey, Professor of Radiation Cancer Biology and Oncology at Colorado State University, conducted a study with the 2021 crew of SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission and wrote about it for The Conversation. She and her team specifically looked at the crew's telomeres — a part of DNA that's supposed to prevent the ends of chromosomes from being damaged. Bailey describes telomeres as "the plastic tip that keeps a shoelace from fraying." She found that the telomeres in all four members of the Inspiration4 team increased in length, and when they returned to Earth three days later, their telomeres shortened.

The same effect happened to Scott Kelly, who stayed on the ISS for a year while his identical twin remained on Earth as an experiment that looked at the effect space has on the human body. Seeing the same effect with Inspiration4, a considerably shorter mission, means this impact on DNA happens almost immediately.