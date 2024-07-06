TikTok's Viral Hack For Car Scratches: Why We're Skeptical

With the rise of short-form video content, it's common for a video to go viral on TikTok or Instagram almost every day. More often than not, videos posted for fun resonate with tons of people and can quickly break hundreds of thousands views before you know it. Other times, strange life hacks using everyday household essentials surface on TikTok and Instagram Reels, and go viral.

One such example is a TikTok video created by @victordiastv, who has an audience of over 2.3 million followers on the platform. Victor Dias uses his platform to test out hacks and products, from testing out instant floor cleaning solutions to attempting to create a homemade 3D hologram projector. His videos break millions of views, and his recent TikTok video testing whether coconut oil and white vinegar can be used to remove scratches from a vehicle was no exception.

In the video, Victor begins by aggressively scratching the back of his Range Rover. He then concocts a solution of coconut oil and white vinegar, stirs it well, and spreads it on his car using a microfiber cloth. While the hack seemed to work in his TikTok, you might want to think twice before attempting this yourself just to save a trip to your body shop.