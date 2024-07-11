Henry Ford Only Raced Once – And He Beat One Of The World's Best

Long before Ford took on Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1960s, it was clear to Henry Ford (the 1st) that racing was a crucial aspect to selling cars, even at a time when most people didn't own them. We now historically associate Ford with mass production and accessibility, but back in the early 1900s, most Americans saw cars as a luxurious, unapproachable dream, sort of the way we might view private jets now. Cars were generally fast little novelties you watched in races, and not something you ever imagined owning.

Ford wanted to change that perception and bring along investors to push forward his idea of the accessible, mass market vehicle. But he had a few problems: No one had really heard of him outside of Detroit, and his first incarnation of Ford Motors, the Detroit Automobile Company, shut down in 1900.

"I never thought anything of racing," he once said. "But the public refused to consider the automobile in any light other than a fast toy. Therefore, later we had to race."