Whatever Happened To The Ford Zakspeed Capri?

The fuel crisis of the 1970s had caused Ford of Europe to shut down its in-house racing division. This set the stage for the Ford Zakspeed Capri to make its mark in Group 5 racing in Europe during the late 1970s and early 1980s. Group 5 guidelines allowed racing teams a great deal of latitude, as long as a few basic rules were observed. These included a limit on engine displacement and a passing resemblance to the production Capri (known as the "European Mustang") that it was based on.

This "flexible" attitude led to cars like the Ford Zakspeed Capri, a joint venture of Ford Europe and Zakspeed Racing. Their efforts produced a race car that was much closer to a Formula 1 competitor than it was to a production Capri available at the local Ford dealer. Engineers had lots of leeway in the engineering and design of these vehicles, and it shows on the Zakspeed Capri.

The Ford Zakspeed Capri was designed around a spaceframe with an integrated roll cage, made of aluminum alloy. The body work, which used Capri-looking doors, A- and C-pillars, and an actual Capri roof, was made mostly of strong but lightweight Kevlar. The original Capri grille was up front, while its taillights graced the rear. The rest of the Zakspeed Capri consisted of huge fenders to cover the massive BBS 10-inch wide 16" front wheels and the 12.5"-wide 19" rear wheels and tires, along with aerodynamic aids to keep it stuck to the track with maximum downforce.