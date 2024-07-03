Why Noplace, The New 'Myspace For Gen Z,' Is Taking Over The App Store

It's not every day that a new social media app pops up on the scene and then climbs to the top of the App Store. Noplace has just accomplished that. The app, which has been in an invite-only stage for about a year, is finally opening its arms to the masses, and so far, the reception has been quite buzzy. The feat is remarkable, especially considering what it has to offer. For starters, you can't post photos or videos. There doesn't seem to be any flashy social reactions in place.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

After roughly an hour of usage, I can see why noplace is going viral and the potential it has to become the next trending app like BeReal, or a legitimate social phenomenon among the younger audience. There isn't a conventional popularity metric like reposts or likes here. All you have is a number that displays the amount of organic posts in response to the original one. Another curious miss is an algorithm, which is what keeps users hooked on other platforms like Instagram or TikTok, feeding them an endless barrage of content that they might like.

Nadeem Sarwar/SlashGear

Instead, noplace — which is being seen as MySpace revived — puts more focus on content moderation and uses AI to curate a feed. The feed of text-based content is divided into two sections — one that sources content solely from your friends, while the other is like a global feed. The latter is like a global message board, in quite the literal sense, where you see an original post with others responding underneath. Needless to say, this is also where you find more people to befriend.