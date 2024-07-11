5 Fast Alternatives To The Yamaha R1
The Yamaha R1 is one of the most popular and best-performing 1,000cc sport bikes on the market today. Over the years, it has taken sport bikes to a new level with its speed, handling, and functional styling. Unfortunately, it might not be around for much longer. Soon, the R1 will likely be replaced by the R9, and the Yamaha faithful will have to go elsewhere in search of their liter-bike thrills. Thankfully, there are a number of fast, appealing, 1,000cc bikes from many different manufacturers.
To help with that search, we've put together a list of 1,000cc-ish bikes that are priced in a similar range to the R1 and have similar performance. The standard R1 has a starting price of $18,399 (plus $575 destination fee) and the upgraded R1M takes a big jump up to $27,399 (plus destination), but many of its rivals have similar pricing structures. Most 1000cc sportbikes (which are sometimes called superbikes) are available in a base configuration and an even-higher-performance variant that's significantly more expensive. Regardless of their configuration, however, all of these bikes have one thing in common: speed. The R1, after all, is pushing nearly 200 horsepower and has a top speed of over 180 mph –so the alternatives will have to be seriously powerful to keep up.
BMW S 1000 RR
The BMW S 1000 RR is slightly more powerful than the R1, and its top speed barely edges out the Yamaha. Providing 205 ponies, the S 1000 RR is one of the most powerful sport bikes available this side of a racetrack. Push it to the limit, and you'll be doing 188 mph down whatever straightaway you've found that can accommodate such a speed.
Like the R1, the S 1000 RR is available in two basic configurations. The base model is priced at $18,295 (plus $695 destination fee) but the optional M Package changes the price significantly — adding special M Performance livery, a lightweight battery, carbon wheels, special suspension, and a sport seat. All this extra equipment costs $4,995, bringing the S 1000 RR's price to $23,985 (plus destination). That's without the $2,995 Carbon fairings package, the $1,700 titanium exhaust, or the $2,690 Premium package which adds heated grips, cruise control, an exhaust silencer, and an endurance chain. The S 1000 RR is certainly fast, but if you want a bit of added comfort on your track-munching German sport bike, it'll cost you.
Honda CBR1000RR
There are two versions of the Honda CBR1000RR: the standard model, and the Fireblade (also called the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP). The standard CBR1000RR checks in at $16,699 (plus $775 destination) and there's a version with ABS that costs just $300 more. The Fireblade however, is a whopping $28,900 (plus $775 destination).
While these bikes are similar (and share a name) there are quite a few differences between them. Engine bore and stroke are different, their throttle bodies are different sizes, and the compression ratio is unique to each model. Even the dimensions are unique, with the Fireblade getting a longer wheelbase and a wider rear tire (200 series compared to the standard bike's 190). The Fireblade gets bigger Brembo brakes, Öhlins electronically-controlled suspension, and 186 horsepower (at least in the United States – overseas it's rated at 214 horses).
Top speed numbers for the CBR are difficult to find (and Honda doesn't list them amongst the specs on their official site) but some sources state that it's electronically limited to 186 mph. You'll see that number a lot on this list (186 mph) and it's worth noting why. Several manufacturers have electronically limited their bikes to 186 mph (or 299 kph) in what's been called "a gentleman's agreement" to curb safety concerns.
Kawasaki ZX-10R
Kawasaki offers a number of ultra-fast sport bikes in its Ninja lineup. The H2 and the H2R, for example, offer a supercharged four-cylinder engine (forced-induction is a rarity on motorcycles) that's astonishingly powerful, but prices for the H2 start in the high $20,000-range and the H2R, with over 300 horsepower, is nearly $60,000. For that money, you could buy two R1M's, so it's not exactly an apples to apples comparison. Less expensive Ninja models like the ZX-10R, however, are much more closely matched with the R1.
There are several versions of the ZX-10R, starting with a base model that's priced at $17,799 (plus destination) and going all the way up to the ZX-10RR, which is just over $30,000. With 203 horsepower on tap, the ZX-10R certainly qualifies as a fast competitor for the R1. Top speed for the ZX-10R is similar to other bikes on our list, at 186 mph. Like many of its Ninja brethren, the ZX-10R uses sharp, angular, almost futuristic styling, so if that's your aesthetic, definitely take a closer look.
Suzuki GSX-R1000R
Like Kawasaki, Suzuki makes a number of high-performance sport bikes with incredible power. The 1,340cc Suzuki Hayabusa, for example, is one of the most infamous straight-line-speed bikes of all time. It's incredibly fast, but at 582 pounds, it's a hefty bike that you probably won't be slicing up the canyons or the racetrack with. That's where the GSX-R1000 (or Gixxer) comes in. The GSX-R1000 has been a long-time competitor to bikes like the R1, CBR1000RR, and ZX-10R and with a current base price of $16,499 (plus destination), the Suzuki is priced competitively.
Similar to the other bikes in this segment, the Suzuki is rated around 200 horsepower, and there are several upgrades available for better performance. Top speed? You guessed it: 186 mph. Unlike some of the other motorcycles on this list, the GSX-R doesn't offer many variants to choose from. There's the base model, the R, and the RZ (all of which are offered at under $20k) but that's about it. Want more power and performance from your Suzuki? You'll have to go with a Busa.
Ducati Panigale V4
While the Ducati Panigale V4 isn't exactly the same size or price as the R1 and its chief rivals, it still deserves a spot on this list. Why? Its blistering speed and dedication to track performance are undeniable. The Panigale uses a 1,103cc engine that produces 210 horsepower, but unlike the other bikes on this list, it's not an inline four-cylinder. The engine is arranged in a 90 degree V layout – hence the name V4.
The standard V4 starts at $24,995 (plus destination) –which is where most of the high-end prices land for the other bikes on our list. The V4 R starts at a catastrophic $45,495 (plus destination) (which is surprisingly less than the H2R) but things only get more expensive from there. An available titanium exhaust system will set you back over $8,000, magnesium wheels are a cool $5,683, and colored front calipers cost just over $1,000. Like some of the other bikes on the list, the Panigale's top speed is limited to 186 mph. There's no mistaking the Ducati's style or sound, though — everyone will take notice the second you roll your V4 out of the trailer at the track.