5 Fast Alternatives To The Yamaha R1

The Yamaha R1 is one of the most popular and best-performing 1,000cc sport bikes on the market today. Over the years, it has taken sport bikes to a new level with its speed, handling, and functional styling. Unfortunately, it might not be around for much longer. Soon, the R1 will likely be replaced by the R9, and the Yamaha faithful will have to go elsewhere in search of their liter-bike thrills. Thankfully, there are a number of fast, appealing, 1,000cc bikes from many different manufacturers.

To help with that search, we've put together a list of 1,000cc-ish bikes that are priced in a similar range to the R1 and have similar performance. The standard R1 has a starting price of $18,399 (plus $575 destination fee) and the upgraded R1M takes a big jump up to $27,399 (plus destination), but many of its rivals have similar pricing structures. Most 1000cc sportbikes (which are sometimes called superbikes) are available in a base configuration and an even-higher-performance variant that's significantly more expensive. Regardless of their configuration, however, all of these bikes have one thing in common: speed. The R1, after all, is pushing nearly 200 horsepower and has a top speed of over 180 mph –so the alternatives will have to be seriously powerful to keep up.