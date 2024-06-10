Is The Yamaha R9 Still Coming? Here's Everything We Currently Know About The Bike

Yamaha sport bikes are some of the best on the road. Over the years, Yamaha has made several iconic motorcycles, and the reputation of its flagship bike, the R1, is well established. Unfortunately, it seems the R1 might not be around much longer. Yamaha reportedly said the R1 and R1M will not be updated for the newest European "Euro 5+" emissions requirements, which means it will likely be unavailable to European consumers in the near future. The R1 will still be available as a track-only bike, but not for riding on the street.

These moves aren't unprecedented. Yamaha discontinued another legendary sport bike a few years ago, replacing the R6 with the R7, while offering R6s only for track use.

So, with some uncertainty around the R1 and it's future, it's only natural that Yamaha sportbike fans are waiting for the reveal of the newest addition to the lineup, which will likely be the R9.

There's already all sorts of speculation about the R9 and its place in the Yamaha lineup, but what do we really know? Is it really a replacement for the R1? What kind of power will it provide? Will the current R1 be the last proper liter bike from Yamaha before emissions kill it off entirely? Let's sort through the details.

There are no official photos of the R9 just yet so we've included photos of the current R1 and the MT-09 (pictured above) for reference.