What Do The Red And Green Lights Mean On A Raspberry Pi?

The Raspberry Pi is a super fun gadget used by many creatives and DIY enthusiasts. There's a project for every room in the house, and there are several Raspberry Pi starter kits if you've never used one before. However, if you do own a Raspberry Pi, you'll know of the red and green LED lights on the mini-computer's board. But what do these lights mean?

Using a Raspberry Pi offers more delicate work than a typical desktop computer, namely as all the components are visible. You may expect troubleshooting and recognizing issues to be harder on such a small device. However, this is not the case. Raspberry Pi has a clever LED system which indicates the status of various essential parameters like network connectivity and power status, so you can easily identify any issues if necessary.

There are many Raspberry Pi models currently in production, each offering different hardware and connectivity options. For the most part, you'll find the same layout of LEDs across models, however, there are some exceptions to be aware of. Let's explore what the red and green LED lights mean on your Raspberry Pi and how you can use them for troubleshooting.