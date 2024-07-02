Stellantis Drops Tens Of Millions In A Surprising Space: Flying Air Taxis

You wouldn't necessarily be surprised if Stellantis, the company that owns brands like Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, and others, announced it was investing in something automotive related. However, judging by the company's most recent announcement, Stellantis is interested in taking to the skies. According to a press release, the automaker is investing $55 million into Archer, an aerospace company that's trying to make air travel (and travel in general) much more convenient through the production and use of electrically powered air taxis.

You've all heard flying taxi pitches before, but clearly Stellantis sees enough in Archer to drop tens of millions of dollars on the idea. The $55 million announced today, July 2nd, joins the $110 million Stellantis already invested into the company last year. Stellantis and Archer have been working together since 2020. Through the partnership, Stellantis will reportedly chip in with production and supply chain needs. When you're one of the largest automakers in the world, you have a lot more access to materials, factories, and manpower than others.