What Is Engine Enamel Paint And When Do You Need To Use It?

Some of the most iconic engines ever made, especially engines from the muscle car era, feature painted engine blocks. Look at the 426 Race HEMI, for example. It was one of the most well-known and respected engines to come out of the 1960s, and its Mopar orange block unquestionably struck fear into competition on the race track with the pop of a hood. The same goes for the Ford Corporate Blue 429 Cobra Jet big block, the Buick Late Red 455 V8 engine, and the metallic gold Oldsmobile 350. Back in those days, the engine was the centerpiece of the car, not just from a functional standpoint, but from an aesthetic one too. The enamel paint used on those engines provided both bragging rights and a reminder of which manufacturer's beast you drove.

While there are some exceptions, most manufacturers have ditched the fanfare and flair of painting their engines bright colors in the modern day, especially since most of them are covered by plastic engine covers anyway. It's a real shame, since a unique engine color provides so much character. However, enthusiasts and restoration communities have kept the trend alive.

Enamel paint has other, more practical benefits outside of just looking pretty. Its thermal properties make it a good choice for enthusiasts pushing their engines beyond factory capabilities, while also protecting the engine from corrosion and the elements. It's also extremely hard and chip-resistant, allowing it to hold up well over time.