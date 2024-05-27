Everything You Need To Know About The Buick 455 Engine

As GM grew and flourished along with the U.S. auto industry in the middle of the 20th century, its divisions began building larger engines. Buick was the first automaker to use a V6 engine in a mass-produced car, the 1962 Special. By the mid-1960's, muscle car mania had taken over the roads, with the legendary 1964 Pontiac GTO and 1967 Chevy Camaro marking significant milestones in the era's progression and ushering in the age of large displacement V8s.

Not to be left by the roadside, Buick produced some underrated muscle cars of its own, including the Roadmaster, Invicta, and Wildcat. Between 1968 and 1970, Buick joined two of GM's other divisions in unveiling 455 cubic-inch V8s. Oldsmobile was first with its Rocket 455 engine, and Pontiac and Buick both followed suit in 1970. Buick's roots with the engine actually stretched back to 1967, when the division released 400 and 430 cubic-inch V8s as replacements for the older nailhead V8.

[Featured image by Mopar89 via Wikimedia Commons|Cropped and scaled|CC-By 3.0]