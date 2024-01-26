Here's What Made The Oldsmobile Ram Rod 350 Engine So Special

In 1968, Oldsmobile released the W-31 package for its third-generation F-85 coupe lineup. At the heart of the W-31 package was a 350 cubic-inch V8 with a 4.057-inch cylinder bore and 3.385 inches of stroke, dubbed the Ram Rod 350. With a 10.5:1 compression ratio, 308-degree duration camshaft, and 2.00-inch intake valves, the Ram Rod 350 produced 325 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque.

The W-31 package offered a choice between a three- or two four-speed manual transmissions and a limited-slip rear differential with either a 3.91:1 or 4.33:1 gear ratio. It also required "a heavy-duty clutch and cooling system, along with dual exhaust, while excluding air conditioning, power brakes, and an automatic transmission," according to Hemmings.

While 325 horsepower was respectable in 1968, other engines had higher numbers. For example, Chrysler's 1968 426 cubic-inch Hemi produced 425 horsepower and 489 lb-ft of torque. But it's not horsepower or the twin-inlet air cleaner with forced air induction that made the Ram Rod 350 so special. It was special because of its intended purpose and the opportunity it afforded younger drivers at the time.