How To Adjust Playback Speed Of Audio Messages In iMessage

Text messages are the go-to form of communication for a big part of the world's population. If you count yourself among the millions of people who prefer iPhone over Android, chances are you use iMessage for most of your texting needs. However, as convenient as text messages are, they're not always the best option for getting your point across. That's why many of us turn to audio messages. With audio messages, you get a lot of the benefits of making a phone call — the listener can hear your voice, so there's little room for misinterpreting what you want to say, and hearing someone's voice just seems to be more personal than seeing a wall of text. Audio messages also come in handy when you're on the move and don't have time to write out a text.

While there are a lot of benefits to sending a voice message instead of a text on your iPhone, there's also a downside. If the person sending the audio message isn't careful, it can get long pretty quickly. After all, it's much easier to send a mini monologue as an audio message than to type it out as a text. If you've ever been on the receiving end of one of these long voice messages, you've probably wanted to fast-forward through it while still getting the gist of what the sender wanted to say. As luck would have it, Apple has given us a way to do just that, making it easy to get through those long audio messages quickly.