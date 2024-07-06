This Electric Sportscar One-Ups Other EVs When It Comes To Charging Time

When you take a typical combustion engine car to the gas station to fuel up, the entire refueling process generally takes around five to ten minutes. You put your card in, you pick your grade, you pump your gas, you leave. By contrast, recharging the battery on an EV is a slightly more lengthy process. Assuming that your local gas station has a Direct Current Fast Charging station, then charging your EV's battery can take anywhere from 20 minutes up to an entire hour, and that's in the best-case scenario. Even if plugging your car in has fewer steps than refueling, if you're trying to get around town in a timely fashion and only need a quick top-off on your power reserves, such a slow pace is difficult to work around. That's part of what makes the notion of having a charger at home for passively juicing up seem appealing, though that comes with its own headaches.

Thankfully, much like the rest of the EV development process at large, innovators aren't content with the bare minimum. One such innovative startup, the UK-based Nyobolt, is currently developing a new kind of EV battery and charging system that, in its ideal form, could cut that tumultuous charging time down to roughly the same as it would take to pump some gas, if not even less. The team's first proof of concept has arrived in the form of a prototype EV sports car.