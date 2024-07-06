Can An Employer See Your Bing Searches? How Microsoft's Search Engine History Works

Once email became a part of the average office worker's day-to-day professional work life, a bit of conventional wisdom soon emerged: Your employer can read your work emails, so don't put anything there that you wouldn't want them to see. If they own the domain name being used and are paying for the servers or third-party email service like Google One or Microsoft 365, then it's fair game, particularly if they have a good reason. Even setting aside basic ownership, this makes sense for practical reasons: Emails are subject to discovery in the event of a lawsuit, so the company needs a way to access all of them in the event of such litigation.

However, the topic gets a bit murkier when you get into the other products linked directly to your employer account under whatever enterprise solutions package your employer subscribes to. What if you stay logged into your work Google One account when you use, for example, YouTube or Google Search? How does Microsoft, as a chief competitor, handle the Bing search history on your company's 365 account? Is your employer entitled to see that the same way they can see your emails? Or is that handled differently since they're not official corporate communications the way that emails, Slack chats, and messages would be? Thankfully, Microsoft has pretty clearly outlined its policy for how it handles corporate search data, and while there's little to worry about, you still need to be fully informed to maintain best privacy practices.