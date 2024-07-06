What Does The 'I' In iPhone Stand For? Here's What Steve Jobs Had To Say

The Apple iPhone is among the most popular consumer electronics products to ever exist. Its introduction at Macworld 2007 is widely regarded as a watershed moment in the history of smartphones, and consumer electronics in general. The iPhone has played a pretty key role in the way the smartphone industry has evolved since then. Many features that modern-day smartphone users take for granted — including things like capacitive touchscreens pinch-to-zoom, desktop-class apps, and a one-stop app store — owe their existence to the iPhone.

While its legendary status as a groundbreaking device isn't up for debate, something argued about is how Apple arrived at the name "iPhone" for its first-ever smartphone. After all, it is a rather simple name, an "i" followed by a rather mundane word: "phone."

There's a whole debate about what Apple and its then CEO Steve Jobs meant the "i" in iPhone to stand for. This is interesting in itself considering that the iPhone was not the first Apple device to get the "i" moniker. But then it is, without a doubt, the most popular product in the company's lineup today,

Nevertheless, we decided to investigate and figure out what the "i" in iPhone— and the rest of the products in the Apple lineup actually mean.