How To Fix The 'Windows Was Unable To Complete The Format' Error

Formatting a drive is a routine task for Windows users when they need to erase and empty a whole partition or an external disk to free up space. However, this doesn't always go according to plan, and many Windows users get errors like "Windows Was Unable to Complete the Format."

Encountering such a problem can be really frustrating, especially when you urgently need to use the drive. This error message generally indicates that Windows is having trouble accessing and modifying the drive due to various reasons.

It might be possible that your external drive or SD card is write-protected through a physical switch or software, halting the formatting process. It's also possible that the drive you are trying to format is corrupted in some way. A physically damaged drive can also be the cause of the error.

If your computer is displaying this formatting error, we'll discuss some ways to fix it and help you format your drive successfully. Please note, these step-by-step instructions are for Microsoft's Windows 11 OS. However, they'll work on Windows 10, too, though some steps may be slightly different.