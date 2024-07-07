The 10 Largest Fighter Jet Battles In Aerial Combat History
Since the 1950s, fighter jets have played an essential role in warfare. These expensive technological marvels are a key element of any modern military. From reconnaissance to aerial support, they play an integral role, sometimes even fighting each other. It turns out the best defense for a fighter jet is another fighter jet — hopefully a better fighter jet or a more skilled pilot. If you're lucky, you'll have both.
Over the last several decades, there have been some fighter jet battles for the ages. While never directly between the superpowers, invariably, they have provided the jets. Soviet MiGs have found themselves competing against American-made jets time and again. Sometimes one side has the far superior jet, other times, they just have far superior tactics. Occasionally, the two sides are well-matched and try to wear each other down looking for kinks in the armor.
Join us as we explore 10 of the largest fighter jet battles in aerial combat history. We will analyze the cause of each battle and examine the different tactics and strategies employed. We will evaluate the outcomes of each battle, placing it in the broader context in which it occurred. The significance of these battles extends well beyond the engagement itself and reflects geopolitical struggles and technological competition. We will see some of the most impressive machines ever built vying for military supremacy.
War of Attrition (1967-1970)
Israel's victory in the 1967 Six-Day War left the Sinai peninsula under its control. Egypt was determined to regain this territory and restore its pride. In what became known as the War of Attrition, Egypt launched a campaign of sporadic military operations, which sharply escalated in 1969. They mainly targeted the Bar-Lev line, a series of Israeli defenses and fortifications along the east bank of the Suez Canal. Their strategy involved regular artillery shelling, commando raids, and extensive air combat.
The sheer volume of aerial dogfights between Israeli and Egyptian jets, from daily skirmishes to larger operations, was a central feature of the conflict. The IAF flew the Mirage III and A-4 Skyhawk, while Egyptian forces favored the Soviet-made MiG-21. As the conflict escalated, the IAF's superior training, tactics, and general aircraft maintenance meant that they ultimately secured aerial dominance over the Egyptians.
A key turning point in the conflict was Operation Rimon 20. On July 30th, 1970, the IAF lured Egyptian and Soviet pilots into an ambush and in a close-quarters dog-fight downed five MiG-21s without suffering any losses. It was a watershed moment. It highlighted the IAF's willingness to directly engage the Soviets while demonstrating their technological edge and tactical superiority.
Shortly after, a fragile ceasefire was signed. However, none of the disputes were resolved, no territory was exchanged and there was no obvious victor. It was clear that neither side felt much like honoring the ceasefire, setting the stage for the Yom Kippur War.
Indo-Pakistani Air War (1965)
It is no secret that India and Pakistan aren't friends. They have been to war several times and still have ongoing territorial disputes. Hearken back to 1965, however, and you can bear witness to the first large-scale aerial combat between the two nations. In the accurately named Indo-Pakistani Air War of 1965, they engaged in a brief but intense battle for the skies above Kashmir.
The dispute has its roots in the partition of India in 1947, and hostilities periodically flare up over the contested region, with both nations asserting unilateral claims over the territory. In this case, Pakistan attempted to incite rebellion in Kashmir. India retaliated, and the Indo-Pakistani war of 1965 began. Air control was crucial and there was extensive deployment of fighter jets and bombers from both sides.
India was equipped with Hawker Hunters and Folland Gnats, while Pakistan had F-86 Sabres and F-104 Starfighters. The jet-on-jet dogfights were intensely contested and both countries claimed success but suffered considerable losses. Overall, neither side was able to establish air superiority. Rather, the air war was marked by a high degree of attrition. The ground war was also relentless. Neither side could benefit from the advantages accrued from establishing air superiority.
In the end, the conflict ended in a stalemate. The U.S. and the Soviet Union strongly urged the belligerents to sign the Tashkent declaration in January 1966 and avoid escalating the conflict. India and Pakistan ultimately agreed. They both claim victory to this day.
Yom Kippur War (1973)
By 1973, Arab-Israeli relations were severely strained. Israel still held the Golan Heights, the Sinai peninsula, the West Bank, and Gaza. The situation was untenable and unstable, but the Israelis were confident. They had already dominated their enemies in the Six-Day War and didn't perceive them as a threat. So when Egypt and Syria launched a coordinated surprise attack on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, they were stunned.
They were very nearly overwhelmed and almost lost in a role reversal of the Six-Day War. Their air force suffered severe losses at the hands of enemy pilots flying MiG-21s, MiG-23s, and Su-7s. Even when the Israelis eventually regrouped with their advanced F-4 Phantom and A-4 Skyhawk, Egyptian Surface to Air Missiles (SAMs) effectively countered the Israeli airstrikes.
The dogfights were fierce and took place in close quarters. The key feature of the conflict was Israel's struggle to regain air superiority after the initial setbacks. They eventually did so through a recalibration of their tactics, superior technology, and skilled piloting. This shift allowed Israeli ground forces to effectively repel invaders and ultimately win the War.
The ramifications of the War were huge. Although Israel had won, it was a close-run thing. The pride of the Arab world had been restored. Both Israel and Egypt saw a diplomatic solution. In 1978, the Camp David Accords were signed, returning the Sinai to Egypt. In 1979 Egypt recognised Israel as a legitimate state. They haven't been to war since.
Gulf War (1990-1991)
It is often the case that major conflicts escalate due to drastic miscalculations on behalf of those involved. Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait looks, in retrospect, like total folly. It was a deadly gambit that fundamentally misjudged the commitment and resolve of the international community, and had serious and lasting ramifications.
For one, it directly led to Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm —otherwise known as the Gulf War. Coalition forces from dozens of countries deployed over 1,000 aircraft in a relentless bombing campaign against Iraqi targets. The strategy involved precision bombing and airstrikes. Although the conflict was incredibly one-sided, there were still dogfights throughout the conflict. The coalition forces were flying an impressive range of aircraft, including the F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, and the stealthy F-117 Nighthawk.
The Iraqi Air Force was equipped with aircraft like the MiG-29, Mirage F1, and MiG-25. These were solid aircraft but the Iraqi pilots had no chance against the superior training, tactics, and technology of the coalition. Dogfights between the F-15s and MIG-25s ended overwhelmingly in favor of the coalition forces. Most of the Iraqi air force was destroyed on the ground or fled to Iran.
The overwhelming air superiority enjoyed by coalition forces allowed them to easily carry out their ground operations. It also highlighted the capacity of the US and its allies to conduct these types of operations with precision thousands of miles away from the US.
Battle of MiG Alley (1950-1953)
In the northwest of the Korean peninsula, the Yalu River snakes its way toward the ocean. It acts as a natural border between North Korea and China. In November 1950, it was also the site of the first jet-on-jet dogfight in history. An American jet shot down a Soviet one. Not for the last time. Over the next three years, the Soviet-built MiG-15 dueled with the American F-86 Sabre. In what became known as MiG Alley, the two superpowers flexed their military might by proxy, resulting in a jet battle for the ages.
The F-86 Sabre and MiG-15 paired well, with slightly different strengths and weaknesses. The MiG-15 could fly better at higher altitudes. It was also better armed. The F-86 handled better at high speeds and was more maneuverable. Both were key players in the outcome of the Korean War.
The MiG-15 was introduced to battle first, harassing and harrying the B-29 bombers. The UN responded with the American-built and American-flown F-86 Sabre. It was their elite fighter jet and it immediately had an impact. It had an 8 to 1 kill ratio over the MiG-15, a truly staggering achievement. It was a key component in the UN's ability to establish air superiority over the peninsula.
The F-86 Sabre won the battle, but it wasn't enough to win the war. Chinese ground forces pushed to the 38th parallel, and the Korean War has been frozen there ever since.
Six-Day War (1967)
In the context of escalating tensions and mutual hostilities between Israel and its neighboring Arab states, the Six-Day War irrevocably changed the dynamics of power in the Middle East. It was a pivotal conflict in which Israel secured a stunning victory over Egypt, Jordan, and Syria.
On June 5th, 1967, the IAF executed Operation Focus, a meticulously planned surprise airstrike on Egyptian air bases in the Sinai peninsula. Flying aircraft such as the Mirage III and the Super Mystere, the IAF caught the Egyptian Air Force off guard and destroyed hundreds of aircraft in just hours. Following this initial success, Israel quickly struck while the iron was hot and employed similar tactics against the Jordanian and Syrian air forces.
The Arabs scrambled to get their MiG 21s, 19s, and 17s into the air and launch some kind of aerial defense. However, it was too little too late. The superior tactics and organization of the IAF left the Arab forces in disarray, barely able to mount any rearguard action at all. The enemy forces were obliterated, and Israel achieved uncontested control of the skies. This allowed them to conduct unimpeded ground operations for the duration of the war.
The fallout from the war was far-reaching. Israel cemented their reputation as a military power and significantly expanded their territory. The Arabs were humiliated. The Arab-Israeli conflict intensified, and the seeds were sown for future military engagement.
Falklands War (1982)
The Falkland Islands, or the Malvinas, had been a thorn in Argentina's side for a long time. In April 1982, tensions came to a head with a full-scale invasion of the islands. Mission accomplished, it seemed. However, they hadn't counted on the UK, a small island nation thousands of miles away caring enough to mount a defense. The UK, however, had a reputation to maintain. They hadn't been successfully invaded in nearly 1,000 years; they couldn't now lose the Falklands.
Shortly after the invasion, the UK showed up off the coast of Argentina with the HMS Hermes and HMS Invincible and launched their Harrier jets. These were capable of vertical takeoff which made them versatile and effective. Despite being outnumbered, the British pilots used superior training, tactics, and technology to dominate the Argentine aircraft, including the Mirage III, Dagger, and A-4 Skyhawk jets. The Harriers were equipped with AIM-9L Sidewinder missiles, which were very effective in dog fights.
This was essential because the Argentines were attacking the British Navy using Exocet missiles. The Fleet Air Arm, alongside the RAF, played a key role in protecting amphibious landing forces, maintaining supply lines, and reducing the Argentine threat. They established air superiority and played a key role in subduing the enemy and forcing them to surrender. The Falklands remain part of the UK to this day. Argentina continues to claim the islands but there are no indications they plan to annex the archipelago.
Operation Mole Cricket 19 (1982)
A civil war in Lebanon and the installation of a sophisticated system of Syrian SAMs in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley meant that Israel in 1982 felt threatened. The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) was acting with impunity in Southern Lebanon, and Syria's SAMs posed a direct threat to Israeli aircraft operating in the region. The top brass in the Israeli military command decided something needed to be done. Such was the genesis of Operation Mole Cricket 19.
The operation, conducted on June 9th, 1982, aimed to destroy the Syrian SAMs in Lebanon and stymie the attacks from the PLO on Israel's northern border. It was a resounding success. It offered a tangible and clear roadmap as to how to deal with highly sophisticated SAMs. In a meticulously planned operation, Israel combined electronic warfare and advanced air combat tactics. It allowed them to jam the Syrian radar systems, deceive the enemy defenses, and destroy key targets unimpeded.
The Syrian defenses scrambled to get their MiG-21s and MiG-23s airborne in an attempt to intercept the Israeli attackers. However, they were no match for the F-15 Eagle and F-16 Fighting Falcon, equipped with advanced radar and air-to-air missiles, including the AIM-7 Sparrow and AIM-9 Sidewinder. Most of the Syrian aircraft that managed to take off were either shot down or forced to retreat.
Operation Mole Cricket 19 was so one-sided it became known as the Bekaa Valley Turkey Shoot. It shifted the dynamics of power in the region and was a humiliating loss for the Syrians.
[Featured image by IDF Spokesperson's Unit via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
Operation Linebacker I (1972)
Measuring the success of any operation in Vietnam seems to be an exercise in futility. In the final analysis, does it matter if an operation achieved its limited military goals if it didn't help to defeat the Communists? Any gains were transient and short-lived. Operation Linebacker I epitomizes this. An operation that ostensibly achieved its goals and was a military success that ultimately did nothing to stop the fall of Saigon.
Between May 9th and October 23rd, 1972, the US conducted thousands of sorties over North Vietnam. The primary targets were transportation infrastructure, supply lines, and military sites. The key objective was to sever the flow of supplies from the North to the South and dent the ability of the recalcitrant Northern Vietnamese to wage war.
Though it was primarily a bombing campaign, there was a lot of aerial combat. U.S. F-4 Phantoms engaged North Vietnamese MiG-17s and MiG-21s on several occasions, helping to establish air superiority during the operation. With astute tactical awareness, the US dominated the skies during Operation Linebacker I, allowing their bombers to operate freely over North Vietnam.
In many ways, Linebacker I is considered a success. Air superiority allowed the U.S. to carry out its military objectives. This helped bring the North Vietnamese to the negotiating table and sign the Paris Accords. But then the Americans left. The fighting continued and without American support, Southern Vietnam collapsed in chaos in 1975.
Operation Bolo (1967)
We have Colonel Robin Olds to thank for Operation Bolo, a lesser known fighter jet battle. One of the most successful aerial engagements in the Vietnam War, from a US perspective, the tactics employed were both ancient and modern. The situation was clear. The US needed to stop the North Vietnamese MiG-21 preying on the F-105 Thunderchief Bombers. What transpired was delightfully devilish in its simplicity and ruthless in its application.
The plan was a bait and switch. A textbook example of strategic deception expertly executed. It also combined exceptional piloting and modern air combat skills. On January 2, 1967, a whole squadron of F-4 Phantom II Fighters masqueraded as the slower F-105s. By mimicking their flight paths, radio calls, and formations, the F-4s baited the MiG pilots out into the open. Expecting easy prey, the MiGs were met with a display of overwhelming force. The ensuing dogfight was an overwhelming victory for the Americans. They downed seven MiG-21s and lost zero aircraft.
Several elements came together to ensure the success of the operation. It was a well-thought-out and executed plan. It effectively used the intelligence available to accurately predict the behavior and location of the Mig pilots. It used the element of surprise and strategic deception. The superior F-4 phantom was well suited for engaging the Mig-21s in a dogfight. Overall, the operation boosted the morale of the US pilots and led to the North Vietnamese reevaluating their tactics.