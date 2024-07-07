The 10 Largest Fighter Jet Battles In Aerial Combat History

Since the 1950s, fighter jets have played an essential role in warfare. These expensive technological marvels are a key element of any modern military. From reconnaissance to aerial support, they play an integral role, sometimes even fighting each other. It turns out the best defense for a fighter jet is another fighter jet — hopefully a better fighter jet or a more skilled pilot. If you're lucky, you'll have both.

Over the last several decades, there have been some fighter jet battles for the ages. While never directly between the superpowers, invariably, they have provided the jets. Soviet MiGs have found themselves competing against American-made jets time and again. Sometimes one side has the far superior jet, other times, they just have far superior tactics. Occasionally, the two sides are well-matched and try to wear each other down looking for kinks in the armor.

Join us as we explore 10 of the largest fighter jet battles in aerial combat history. We will analyze the cause of each battle and examine the different tactics and strategies employed. We will evaluate the outcomes of each battle, placing it in the broader context in which it occurred. The significance of these battles extends well beyond the engagement itself and reflects geopolitical struggles and technological competition. We will see some of the most impressive machines ever built vying for military supremacy.