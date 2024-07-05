This Colossal Concept Jet Could Revolutionize Clean Energy

If you've ever seen wind turbines being transported down the highway, you know these are massive objects. Stretching hundreds of feet long, these clean energy prospects can be challenging to maneuver on land. That's where the Radia Windrunner comes in.

With a name like something out of a "Legend of Zelda" game, the Windrunner is designed to transport wind turbines in the sky, where there aren't as many spacial limitations. Stretching 354 feet long with a 261-foot wingspan, the Radia Windrunner would dwarf the biggest plan ever built, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, if constructed. To put the size of this revolutionary plane into perspective, think about the size of an American football field, which measures 360 feet long from endzone to endzone. Plus, its wingspan is 101 feet wider than a football field's width, too.

How will this behemoth work? The goal is to load turbine blades into the Windrunner through its nose, which lifts up much like the massive C-5M Super Galaxy. There, the blades will sit in the plane's 272,000 cubic-feet cargo bay until it reaches its destination, which can be anywhere within the Windrunner's 1,200-mile maximum range.