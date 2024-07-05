You Can Hide App Names On iPhone For iOS 18: Here's How
After a lengthy period of rumors, Apple finally unveiled iOS 18 at its WWDC 2024. Although the latest software update hasn't been publicly released yet, there's a way to download iOS 18 now and get early access to a slew of new features coming to iPhone. Sure, most of them have already been on Android for a while, but the tech industry has a long history of companies borrowing ideas from one another.
There are plenty of new iOS 18 features you'll want to start using on your iPhone ASAP, but one aspect that's turning people's heads are the improvements coming to customization. iPhone users will finally be able to fully customize their home screen, moving apps around, changing the color of the icons, and making them bigger or smaller. You can even hide apps entirely, though that has caused iOS 18 to spark fears of increased cheating.
The new features are part of Apple's attempt to bring more personalization to iPhones, but there's a hidden trick within them. Changing the size of your app icons may not seem like a big deal, but it sneakily gives users the option to hide app names. The larger icons take up more space and get rid of the white text that usually sits below them, so how do you do it?
How to hide app names on iOS 18
iPhone home screens have never necessarily looked bad, but many users have always wanted the option to hide app names. Going textless brings a sleeker design to the home screen, so users will undoubtedly jump at the opportunity to hide app names when iOS 18 launches.
If you're interested in the customization options, here's how you can hide app names on iOS 18:
- Download the latest software update to get access to iOS 18.
- Long press on an empty area on your home screen.
- Tap the Edit button in the top left corner.
- Select Customize from the dropdown menu.
- Tap the Large button on the menu that appears at the bottom of the screen.
- Tap on an empty area to return to the home screen.
Best of all, you can access this customization feature now by opting in to the iOS 18 beta. However, it is worth noting that, like all betas, the software is buggy rather than polished for the public, as Apple said it will be spending the summer working out the kinks. So, if you really want to hide app names on your home screen, you can do so, but the feature will be available to everyone when iOS 18 officially comes out in the fall.