You Can Hide App Names On iPhone For iOS 18: Here's How

After a lengthy period of rumors, Apple finally unveiled iOS 18 at its WWDC 2024. Although the latest software update hasn't been publicly released yet, there's a way to download iOS 18 now and get early access to a slew of new features coming to iPhone. Sure, most of them have already been on Android for a while, but the tech industry has a long history of companies borrowing ideas from one another.

There are plenty of new iOS 18 features you'll want to start using on your iPhone ASAP, but one aspect that's turning people's heads are the improvements coming to customization. iPhone users will finally be able to fully customize their home screen, moving apps around, changing the color of the icons, and making them bigger or smaller. You can even hide apps entirely, though that has caused iOS 18 to spark fears of increased cheating.

The new features are part of Apple's attempt to bring more personalization to iPhones, but there's a hidden trick within them. Changing the size of your app icons may not seem like a big deal, but it sneakily gives users the option to hide app names. The larger icons take up more space and get rid of the white text that usually sits below them, so how do you do it?