ELEGOO Latest 3D Printers Are On Full Display With AI And More To Come
ELEGOO, the smart manufacturing company that is quickly becoming one of the most notable names in 3D printing, recently showcased its newest products at its first ever exhibition in the United States. SlashGear was able to get an exclusive preview of ELEGOO next generation of printers — including the Saturn 4 Ultra, Mars 5 Ultra, and Centauri Carbon — at the RAPID + TCT 2024 exhibition at the Los Angeles Convention Center. ELEGOO booth not only featured several of its printers in action, but included a wide range of creations that had been manufactured by them, including detailed figurines and even the stools used for sitting.
The name ELEGOO is a portmanteau of electronic and googol (10 to the 100th power), which fits with the brand's commitment to combining state-of-the-art computer programming with 3D printing technology that uses filaments and resin for personalized additive manufacturing purposes. This approach to the industry is especially important as consumer demand for 3D printers is on the rise.
"We are already seeing this growing trend," said Kevin Wang, ELEGOO Vice President and Co-Founder, when SlashGear asked about the expanding market. When speaking of the learning curve experienced by new customers who've never operated a 3D printer before, Wang added, "Any company who can come up with a 3D printer that works right out of the box, I think, is going to be very helpful for first-time users."
That's exactly why ELEGOO has put the customer first with its user-friendly, simple setup designs for its latest printers — including the Saturn 4 Ultra and Mars 5 Ultra. With these devices, ELEGOO aims to give users keys to a new world of creation that allows them to build almost anything they can imagine.
ELEGOO newest products work right out of the box
Both the Saturn 4 Ultra and Mars 5 Ultra are made to be used by seasoned pros and 3D printing newbies alike. Both products work right out of the box and don't require calibration or complicated setup. With a single click, the printers can perform a quick self-check that verifies all components are working properly before printing begins. When the accumulated usage of the release film hits a certain point, the devices will even let you know it's time for a replacement.
With another click, the printers can use an auto-leveling feature that will ensure the build plate is correctly oriented, saving you from the hassle of having to level it yourself. This is possible thanks to the intelligent mechanical sensor ELEGOO has designed and implemented in both the Saturn 4 Ultra and Mars 5 Ultra. The laser-engraved build plate is also built with a convenient quick-release design that makes removal and installation easier than ever.
Other user-friendly features include replaceable resin tank lock screws so clogging won't be a headache, dual pour spouts for easier resin loading and unloading, and a drip tray that keeps stray resin clear of the machine and keeps your workspace clean. For a cleaner and safer work environment, both products are also compatible with the Mars Mate Air Purifier, which uses its carbon filter to absorb resin odor and has a purification efficiency up to 95% for TVOC. If safety is a concern for users new to 3D printing, they'll also be glad to know that both printers have temperature sensors that will trigger an alarm and halt printing if the machine overheats past a certain point.
ELEGOO upgraded its new 3D printers with game-changing Tilt Release Technology
In addition to being user-friendly, ELEGOO next generation of 3D printers are also blazingly fast, thanks in part due to its innovative tilt release technology. First introduced in the Saturn 4 Ultra and now included in the Mars 5 Ultra, the Tilt Release Technology feature uses an integrated mechanism that can slightly tilt the print bed. This facilitates faster automatic model peeling, which will eliminate much of the post-processing time needed for model removal from the print bed, which has long been a drag for 3D printing enthusiasts.
Tilt Release Technology helps make the Saturn 4 Ultra and Mars 5 Ultra print twice as fast as their predecessors — the Saturn 3 and Mars 4 — each has a maximum speed of 150 mm/h and the ability to produce a single layer in 5.5 seconds. A switch is also included that allows users to seamlessly toggle between fast and slow modes at their convenience. Not only does Tilt Release Technology make ELEGOO latest products faster, but it also helps minimize any potential damage to delicate models during removal, which should also give more confidence to users with less 3D printing experience.
While tilting the print bed is a seemingly simple concept, it greatly improves the 3D printing process. When asked about the Saturn 4 Ultra and Mars 5 Ultra, ELEGOO Vice President and Co-Founder, Kevin Wang commented that "the most exciting features are the faster printing speed and hassle-free operation" that comes with ELEGOO new tilt release system and auto-leveling ability.
AI has come to 3D printing
Another innovative feature introduced in ELEGOO new 3D printers is artificial intelligence. Using AI, a camera inside the machine can detect whether the build plate is empty or other problems and mistakes with the printing process and cease operation before any damage is done.
This is likely only the beginning of AI implementation in ELEGOO printers. When asked if more AI will be used in future generations of the brand's products, Wang confirmed that "I think we'll use AI more," perhaps by using keywords or simple descriptions to help generate models. However, the technology isn't quite ready for that, from Wang's view.
"I think this AI is still in the very early stage," Wang added, "but I think that is the future." Part of the reason why AI still has a larger role to play in 3D printing is that it will make the process easier for customers, which is always at the forefront of ELEGOO philosophy. "If customers can use AI technology to generate the model and print from there," continued Wang, "it will be super, super cool."
The Saturn 4 Ultra offers state-of-the-art 3D printing, while the Mars 5 Ultra comes in a smaller package
Many of ELEGOO products are named after planets in the solar system, such as the Neptune 4 Plus, Jupiter SE, and previous-generation Mercury X, which SlashGear praised for its basic setup and simple controls. On display at RAPID + TCT were several of these products, including the Saturn 4 Ultra, which was released in April, as well as the Mars 5 Ultra, which made its debut at the event.
The Saturn 4 Ultra has been getting attention not just from new users but from seasoned 3D printing pros as well, as the state-of-the-art machine introduces an array of impressive features never before seen in the industry. Even with standard resin and PFA films, the Saturn 4 Ultra can produce stunningly detailed 12K prints — and quickly. It's capable of 11520 x 5120 resolution (and 19 x 24 μm XY resolution) and a build volume of 218.88 x 122.88 x 220 millimeters³. Its solid metal body makes it durable both outside and in, allowing it to maintain precision even after printing millions of layers. It also includes a flip-up cover that is convenient to open and shut, while also conserving space.
If you're looking for a smaller 3D printer at a lower price point, the Mars 5 Ultra offers many of the same features as the Saturn 4 Ultra, but in a tinier package. That's not much of a surprise, considering SlashGear has previously found products in ELEGOO Mars lineup to be "perfect for miniature printing." The Mars 5 Ultra features a 7-inch mono LCD with 9K ultra-high resolution and 18 μm XY resolution, which — even if it's not quite as detailed as the Saturn 4 Ultra — is still enough for extremely precise and high-fidelity models. It has a build volume of 153.36 x 77.76 x 165 millimeters³.
The Saturn 4 Ultra and Mars 5 Ultra share many of the same great features
While the two products differ in size and max resolution, both represent what ELEGOO has to offer when it comes to innovative 3D printing technology. Both printers include a premium, laser-engraved build plate and are equipped with an advanced COB light source that emits at 405 nm, which — when combined with the integrated Fresnel collimating lens — can achieve an ultra-low astigmatism coefficient of 0.5% and a very impressive field uniformity of 92% to create consistent and precise results every time.
Both devices also include the AI camera and Tilt Release Technology that ELEGOO has introduced this year, as well as many other user-friendly features that customers at any skill level will appreciate. The Saturn 4 Ultra and Mars 5 Ultra include smart sensors and can sound alarms for resin shortage, residue detection, and leveling failure. Both printers have an integrated tempered glass LCD protector and capacitive touchscreen for easy controls, and feature real-time monitoring and time-lapse recording during printing sessions.
The Saturn 4 Ultra, which was released this April, is available for $399, and can also be bundled with the Mercury XS or Mars Air Purifier. Making its public debut at RAPID + TCT, the Mars 5 Ultra is available for pre-order and costs $269.99.
The Centauri Carbon is coming soon
In addition to the Mars 5 Ultra, another ELEGOO product that made its debut at RAPID + TCT was the Centauri Carbon — the brand's first-ever CoreXY printer. With the Centauri Carbon, ELEGOO plans to push its user-friendly philosophy to the max, offering a workhorse printer that can be used by total beginners, whether they are hobbyists, artists, teachers, students, or businesses.
Like ELEGOO other next-gen products, the Centauri Carbon will include smart AI camera capabilities as well as other attributes that will make it the company's most approachable 3D printer yet. Its space gray, fully enclosed frame and aluminum die-cast construction will offer a durability that many first-time users turned off by delicate machinery will appreciate. "It comes with a lot of new features and has a full metal structure, which is very stable and long-term," described Wang. "If you are looking for a stable 3D printing experience, the metal structure will help with that."
Wang promises that there are still plenty of details about the Centauri Carbon still to come, as the latest device from ELEGOO isn't set to launch until late August. However, anyone who can't wait until then for a user-friendly, ultra-precise 3D printer with state-of-the-art, never-before-seen features can still choose from the Saturn 4 Ultra or Mars 5 Ultra, as well as several other options currently available from ELEGOO.