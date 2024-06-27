ELEGOO Latest 3D Printers Are On Full Display With AI And More To Come

Sponsored Content.

ELEGOO, the smart manufacturing company that is quickly becoming one of the most notable names in 3D printing, recently showcased its newest products at its first ever exhibition in the United States. SlashGear was able to get an exclusive preview of ELEGOO next generation of printers — including the Saturn 4 Ultra, Mars 5 Ultra, and Centauri Carbon — at the RAPID + TCT 2024 exhibition at the Los Angeles Convention Center. ELEGOO booth not only featured several of its printers in action, but included a wide range of creations that had been manufactured by them, including detailed figurines and even the stools used for sitting.

The name ELEGOO is a portmanteau of electronic and googol (10 to the 100th power), which fits with the brand's commitment to combining state-of-the-art computer programming with 3D printing technology that uses filaments and resin for personalized additive manufacturing purposes. This approach to the industry is especially important as consumer demand for 3D printers is on the rise.

"We are already seeing this growing trend," said Kevin Wang, ELEGOO Vice President and Co-Founder, when SlashGear asked about the expanding market. When speaking of the learning curve experienced by new customers who've never operated a 3D printer before, Wang added, "Any company who can come up with a 3D printer that works right out of the box, I think, is going to be very helpful for first-time users."

That's exactly why ELEGOO has put the customer first with its user-friendly, simple setup designs for its latest printers — including the Saturn 4 Ultra and Mars 5 Ultra. With these devices, ELEGOO aims to give users keys to a new world of creation that allows them to build almost anything they can imagine.