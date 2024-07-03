5 Yamaha Motorcycles That Are Comfortable For Tall Riders (According To Owners)
Sometimes, it's tough being a tall person, and that applies to riding motorcycles too. When riding a motorcycle, you'll want to be comfortable and ensure your legs aren't cramping up while riding. This isn't always possible, and you'll have to search for motorcycles that are built with tall riders in mind. This might mean a taller seat, perhaps even something adjustable. Aside from the seat height relative to the ground, you'll also need to consider the seat-to-footpeg distance, as your feet will rest on the pegs while you ride.
There are some popular choices of motorcycles for tall riders, and Yamaha has some motorcycles that fit this bill — which is something you'd expect from one of the major motorcycle brands. These are motorcycles that people over 6-feet tall can ride comfortably, so if that sounds like the way you'd describe yourself, you should be fine with any of the bikes on this list.
Yamaha MT-07
The Yamaha MT-07 has a 31.7-inch seat height, so while there are taller options out there, there are also much lower ones. In one Reddit thread, 6-foot riders say they're able to ride the bike comfortably. However, a 6-foot-4 rider says they feel a little cramped on the motorcycle, and they ended up moving to a Tenere 700, another Yamaha motorcycle seen on this list.
If this is a motorcycle that you can fit on comfortably, it's a nice pick. The MSRP begins at $8,199 and includes a one-year factory warranty. With a wet weight of 406 lbs and a 689cc motor, you can zip around cities and highways with ease. If you find the seat height is fine but the seat itself is uncomfortable, that's something you can always switch out on your own. It's important to note that shorter trips won't always be an indicator of whether your bike is comfortable. Some riders don't report problems until they've been on the road for over an hour.
Yamaha Tenere 700
The Tenere 700 is a bike that has a lot in common with the MT-07, including the 689cc motor, but it's a motorcycle that's better suited for taller riders thanks to the higher seat. Coming in at 34.4 inches, this seat is nearly three inches taller than the MT-07, so there shouldn't be much of a concern about dragging your feet or being uncomfortable while riding this bike. It's also quite a bit heavier than the MT-07 at 452 lbs, so that's something to keep in mind too. With all that said, there are still some changes that can be made to make it more comfortable.
One 6-foot-4 owner added handlebar risers and lowered rally pegs to give additional space, but you might not need to make the same type of adjustment. The Tenere 700 is a good off-roading bike, and another owner says a bar riser is needed to do any off-roading as their back begins to hurt otherwise. The MSRP for this motorcycle comes in a bit higher than the MT-07, as it starts at $10,799. With one of the tallest seat heights featured on the list, this appears to be a safe pick for tall riders.
Yamaha YZF-R7
Yamaha's YZF-R7 sportsbike has an MSRP that begins at $9,199, so it represents a middle ground of bikes for tall riders offered by the brand. The seat height is 32.9 inches, and a six-foot-four rider says they can sit comfortably on the bike and be flatfooted with it. With that said, some riders do report becoming uncomfortable while riding for more than an hour, so it runs into the same problems other bikes have.
Many owners make tweaks to their R7s to make them more comfortable, and that could be a path you want to go down too. Like the MT-07, grabbing some handlebar risers or a new rearset kit to give yourself a little more breathing room can go a long way towards comfort. The R7 weighs 414 lbs and has the familiar 4-stroke twin-cylinder 689cc motor powering it we see from many of the other Yamahas featured here.
Yamaha SCR950
The Yamaha SCR950 is no longer in production, but it's still a good option for taller riders looking for a scrambler-style bike. The seat height comes in at 32.6 inches, and a 6-foot-4 rider says the SCR950 fits the bill perfectly for a scrambler. There are some 6-foot owners who note the stock air cleaner is bulky enough to the point where they hit their knee on it. It's also the heaviest bike on the list coming in at 555 lbs.
One problem you'll run into if you want this bike is availability. It stopped production back in 2021, so while it's still a relatively recent bike, it's only going to become rarer as time goes on. You can still find one around the $5,000-$6,000 price range, so it's a more affordable option than many other bikes on this list, but it comes with the downside of being older and not having a warranty. If those tradeoffs are fine for you, then you can grab a bike that's suited for taller riders and save some cash in the process.
Yamaha TW200
Yamaha's TW200 is a dual-sport bike that's good for off-roading as well as road use, and it's a good fit for taller riders. It's one of the lightest motorcycles on the market at 278 lbs. While it's a bit on the smaller side with a 31.1-inch seat height, it's not a bad pick. If you want to hit some trails while out camping, it's a solid choice. A 6-foot-2 rider says the bike works just fine for them, but you might have to tune the suspension to your liking depending on your weight.
A 6-foot-3 rider said the motorcycle was fine when they rode around for six hours, and the main issue was low speed, likely due to the 196cc engine. This comes with some benefits, though, and the lower MSRP is a big one. Prices begin at $4,999 for the TW200, so it's a very affordable pick if you're looking for a motorcycle. Like all of the other new Yamaha's on the list, this one comes with a one year limited factory warranty, something you're not getting if you go for a used bike.