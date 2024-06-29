5 Of The Most Expensive Porsches Ever Sold At Auction And Why They Are So Valuable

Le Mans changed a lot after in the years after the Porsche 718 RS 60 first raced it. Prior to 1992, Group C was one of the largest motorsport categories in the world. The rules through the '80s allowed for a lot of experimentation within the division, leading to a golden era for racers, manufacturers, and fans. A rule change in the 1990s essentially killed Group C due to prohibitive engine requirements that forced most manufacturers to leave the World Sportscar Championship and search for other options. The American Le Mans Series was a popular alternative for many teams.

The ALMS was created in 1999 and allowed prototype race cars of multiple classes to compete, garnering the support of several large manufacturers. Porsche joined in partnership with Penske Racing in 2005, creating a car to compete in the LMP2 class. The team found immense success, winning the overall LMP2 team championship in 2006. In 2007, Porsche revised the already dominant Porsche RS Spyder to make it even more powerful and aerodynamic. The results were predictable, with DHL Porsche Penske Racing decisively clinching yet another LMP2 team championship that year. The car even placed third among LMP1 entries at the 12 Hours of Sebring in 2008.

Chassis 9R6.702 was one of the few Porsche RS Spyder EVOs ever built. It saw its own fair share of success with two outright wins and four class wins while piloted by the likes of Sascha Maassen, Ryan Briscoe, Emmanuel Collard, and Hélio Castroneves. As a result, it was an instrumental tool in Penske Racing's 2007 and 2008 ALMS championship seasons, warranting its $5,615,000 price tag when it sold at auction in 2022.