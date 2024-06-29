You Might Want To Ditch Your Old AT&T Unlimited Plan, Here's Why

Even if you don't use AT&T, you've more than likely heard of the company's variety of unlimited data plans. These plans have taken many different forms over the years, with many going on to be discontinued to make way for new and improved plans. More recently, AT&T retired some of its longtime unlimited plans such as AT&T Unlimited Extra, AT&T Unlimited Starter, and AT&T Unlimited Premium. While you aren't required to switch if you're already on an unlimited plan that's been retired, keeping it won't help if you're trying to save on your AT&T bill.

AT&T customers on retired unlimited plans will be experiencing notable price increases come August. As announced by AT&T, those with only one line on their plan will have their monthly bill go up by $10, while those with multiple lines will have a $20 increase on their monthly plan in total, rather than increasing the price per individual line. Along with the existing benefits of plans, such as unlimited talk, text, data, and AT&T's ActiveArmor mobile security, with the price increase customers will also get a set of enhanced performance features to enjoy across North America.

That will include 75GB of high-speed and 30GB of hotspot data for those customers with AT&T Unlimited Choice, Choice II, Choice Enhanced, Unlimited &More, or Unlimited Value plans. Meanwhile, if you have AT&T Unlimited Plus, Unlimited &More Premium, AT&T Unlimited with TV, or Plus Enhanced, you will receive 100GB of high-speed data and 60GB of hotspot data. If you have a Connected Car plan of any kind, however, you will only be able to keep your high-speed data benefits with no additional hotspot perks.