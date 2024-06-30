Which Year Did Pontiac Leave NASCAR And Why?

More than three-quarters of a century have passed since Bill France Sr. spearheaded the founding of the National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing. While there were no Pontiacs to be found at NASCAR's inaugural 1948 race in Daytona, Florida, the manufacturer hit the circuit in 1950 and chalked up its first win on the stock car circuit less than a decade later. The legendary Cotton Owens was behind the wheel for Pontiac's first NASCAR win, piloting a '56 Chieftan into victory lane.

Pontiac would become a prominent presence on the NASCAR circuit over the ensuing decades, with legendary drivers like Fireball Roberts, David Pearson, Dale Earnhardt, Rusty Wallace, Bobby Labonte, Tony Stewart, and, of course, Richard Petty among those who won races in builds from the GM brand. All in all, Pontiac would collect 154 wins on the circuit, with the last at Darlington Raceway in 2003. That race was a doozy, too, with Ricky Craven and his Pontiac Grand Prix taking the checkered flag over the Kurt Busch-driven Ford Taurus by a mere 0.002 seconds.

The unforgettable finish made Pontiac's last checkered flag one NASCAR fans would never forget, with Craven later stating, "It is hard to think that our win that day will be the last ever for Pontiac." That proved to be the case, however, as just a few months later Pontiac announced it would end its storied NASCAR tenure at the end of the '03 season.