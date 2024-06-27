All About The Chrysler 68RFE Transmission

Transmissions matter a lot when it comes to diesel trucks. That's because pulling power isn't just limited by the power and torque of the engine, but also by the strength of the transmission responsible for delivering that power and torque to the wheels. As a result, most diesel truck owners want to know that their truck has a solid transmission behind their engine, especially if heavy towing is a part of the equation.

For the first 18 years after Chrysler/Dodge teamed up with the legendary diesel engine manufacturer Cummins in 1989, Chrysler didn't have an automatic transmission that could keep up with the performance of the motors that Cummins provided. Until 2007, Chrysler mated their Cummins diesel power plants to beefed-up TorqueFlite muscle car transmissions in the form of the 4-speed 727, A518, 47RH, 47RE, and 48RE transmissions. While simple and reliable designs, the Cummins continued to get more powerful, making the old 4-speeds look like fragile antiques in comparison. It also didn't help that both GM and Ford upped the ante in the early 2000s with their 5-speed Allison and 5R110 transmissions respectively, both of which were stronger and more capable than anything that Chrysler had to offer.

So, Chrysler went back to the drawing board in 2007, creating a blank sheet transmission design to be used with the 6.7 Cummins that was being released the same year. That transmission would go on to become the six-speed 68RFE. The 68RFE has gone on to receive mixed reviews from RAM truck owners, as it performs well in its intended role but falls short when asked to work overtime.