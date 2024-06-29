Toyota Dealerships You May Not Have Realized Were Owned By NBA Legends & Superstars

Ever hear the saying, "Don't put all your eggs into one basket?" Those are wise words to live by, especially in terms of finances. It's worth having multiple revenue streams even if you have a well-paying job because you never know when something won't work out. Diversifying your profile, as the experts call it, will either offer a nice little cushion when you retire, provide some form of passive income, or act as a safety net when things don't go as planned.

Celebrities of all kinds understand this fact of life, which is why so many invest in different business ventures. Arnold Palmer, Evander Holyfield, George Foreman, Mark Wahlberg, and so many other big names put money into separate businesses to ensure their continued success. Many major league athletes, especially NBA stars, own car dealerships all over the country. It makes sense too, since multiple leagues have official cars. Honda is the official car brand for hockey and Kia remains the official brand for the NBA.

It's interesting then, that several NBA legends go on to own their own Toyota dealership. Perhaps they're impressed with some of Toyota's most reliable models or maybe they owned a Toyota and just really enjoyed their experience with it. Michael Jordan owns a Nissan dealership in his home state of North Carolina. Read ahead to see which NBA stars own a Toyota dealership.