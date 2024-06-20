The Samsung 86" UHD TV That Only Sam's Club Members Can Get For 50% Off

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that the members-only wholesale retailer Sam's Club offers some really great deals on a wide variety of products. A quick walk around one of the warehouses is all it takes to see some items that are marked down anywhere from a few bucks to hundreds of dollars. So, as you might imagine, some sales can be much more enticing than others. In fact, some of them are so good that the savings they offer more than cover the $50 cost of membership — especially when you start looking at expensive tech.

Big, ultra-high-resolution televisions are a prime example of this. These monstrosities can cost a pretty penny if you buy them at full MSRP, so it's always good to try and find one on sale. Recently, several Sam's Club members have spotted a Samsung 86-inch Crystal UHD TV on sale for $799. This is just about half of its retail price in regular Walmart stores. Here's a bit about the TV itself and what Sam's Club shoppers have had to say about the sale.