BMW's M42 Vs. M44 Engine: What's The Difference Between These Four-Cylinders?

BMW has quite a few engines worth checking out for a potential swap, and the M42 and M44 are two decent four-cylinder picks. They aren't known as the most reliable BMW engines ever built, but that doesn't mean they are complete duds either. On the surface, the pair of motors appears to have a lot in common, and that's because they do. Still, despite the similarities, the M44 is the more powerful of the two. That means if you're looking to squeeze out as much performance as you can from your swap, that's your pick.

The M42 dates back to 1989, but if you can find one in good shape, it's a reliable and solid engine. The 1.8L engine can produce up to 134 horsepower, or 138 if you have the second-gen E36 version of the motor. While the M42 is a serviceable engine, it's essentially a stripped down version of 1996's M44. As expected, the M44 is an improvement over the previous generation, and that makes it a better pick for a lot of people looking to perform a swap.