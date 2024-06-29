How Termites Inspired This Lunar Shelter Design For NASA's Artemis Mission

NASA currently has its eyes set on the Artemis mission, but one of the most ambitious aspects of the mission is putting man back on the lunar surface, in addition to plans for a gateway that will orbit Earth's sole natural satellite. In the early missions, astronauts will spend just about a week on the moon, but the plans are to eventually establish a research habitat on Earth's sole natural satellite. The agency has plans to establish more than one base station on the lunar surface in partnership with its international collaborators to ensure maximum exploration coverage and boost the number of scientific experiments.

While that might sound aspirational, the agency has been researching and inviting ideas for decades now. The latest candidate draws inspiration from Mother Nature itself. A team from the University of Arizona has detailed plans for lunar structures to shelter NASA astronauts that are inspired by cathedral termite mounts. And just the way thousands of worker-class termites help build and reside in these structures that are found in Australia, the team plans to build these multipurpose sandbag shelters using robots.

The team calls it "smart, robot-built sandbag shelters." Led by Professor Jekan Thanga from the Department of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering, the team has already created prototypes for their lunar sandbag structures and formulated the foundational idea for a robotic network capable of constructing them. The group is working with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and a robotics company to bring the idea to life.