5 Pontiacs That Have Impressive Quarter-Mile Speeds

Pontiac was established by General Motors in 1926 and hung around until GM's bankruptcy and restructuring led to Pontiac being dropped in 2009. GM also let go of Saturn, Saab, and Hummer at that time, but none of those divisions were quite as important to automotive history as Pontiac. That division's highlights included the GTO, which is often recognized as the first muscle car. Pontiac also made the Firebird and its high-performance cousin, the Trans Am.

A car's 0-60 mile per hour time is regularly cited as a performance benchmark, but a more accurate representation of a car's capability is its quarter mile (1,320 feet) time and the speed it's going when it crosses that line. That has long been the standard for the length of a drag strip, although the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) shortened Top Fuel and Funny Car courses to 1,000 feet after Scott Kalitta's fatal crash in 2008. For production cars, the quarter mile remains the best way to measure a car's acceleration in a way that reflects real-world performance. Over its 75-plus year history, Pontiac cranked out several cars that put out notable quarter mile times; here are a handful of our favorites.