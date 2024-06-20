Rivian's EV Trip Planner Is Getting A Big Upgrade, And You Don't Need A Rivian To Use It

One of the major concerns that accompanies travel in an electric vehicle is the presence and prevalence of EV chargers along your travel route. Even if you have a charger installed at home and your electric vehicle can reliably travel long distances, if there isn't a single compatible charger or outlet along the way, then you're going to end up stranded on the side of the road. This is why it's important to have a planned layout of EV chargers clearly laid out, and why EV manufacturer Rivian will be offering its Charger Reliability Scores in the A Better Routeplanner app, or ABRP for short.

After acquiring the ABRP app back in 2023, Rivian is now adding information on its network of compatible chargers to the app's services, free of charge for all users. Starting today, June 20, all ABRP users will be able to see Rivian's Charger Reliability scores when accessing the app. These scores mark not just a charger's location on the road, but its max charging speed, consistency of payment success, and overall charging efficacy. This will help to ensure that all EV drivers can find reliable EV chargers at a moment's notice.

"These tools, along with a sharp focus on growing access to reliable charging, are part of Rivian's commitment to giving drivers the confidence to drive electric, whether on their daily commute or an epic road trip," Rivian pledged in an email to SlashGear.