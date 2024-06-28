How To Change Your Avatar Picture In Google Chrome

Avatars have become our calling cards in the internet age. These digital images represent us online and can tell people a lot about us, including our likes, interests, and even give them clues about our personality. That's why so many of us take a lot of care when choosing an avatar, trying to make sure we get it just right. While avatars often take center stage on gaming platforms and social media, they're usually an afterthought on web browsers like Chrome. After all, Chrome avatars aren't exactly attention-grabbing. Instead, they're small circles that appear in the right-hand slide of the browser that you may notice out of the corner of your eye if you're paying close attention.

Still, if you use Google services — send emails using Gmail, use Google Meet, or leave reviews on Google Maps — people can see your avatar. If you don't customize it, all they get to see is the generic Chrome default, which is the first letter of your first and last name in a circle with a randomly assigned color. If that sounds boring to you, you might want to change your avatar. The good news is that Google has made it pretty easy to do. Just like you can customize your Google Chrome homepage to your liking, you can do the same with your Chrome avatar.