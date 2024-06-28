CM Truck Beds: What's The Difference Between Its RD & SS Models?

Truck beds are the main draw of owning a truck, of course. They offer different degrees of versatility that cars can't, whether you're installing a DIY truck bed mod, using it for shelter while truck bed camping, or helping your friends move. And if you're looking to upgrade your oversized vehicle's cargo box, you'll have a hard time finding ones better than CM Truck Beds.

As the company's name suggests, CM Truck Beds makes high-quality, durable truck beds, offering kits and aftermarket parts to customers and businesses across North America. If you have driven in the United States, you've likely seen their iconic steel and aluminum truck beds hauling products on the interstate. They offer a variety of products, including steel skirted, utility body, and platform truck beds, but one of the most popular is the steel flat deck.

CM Truck Beds' steel flat decks come in two options: the RD and SS models. To the naked or novice eye, the truck beds look virtually identical. They can also be installed on many of the same Ford, General Motors, and Ram trucks, making finding the difference between the two even harder. However, despite all of that, they aren't the same truck beds, but you need to get into the finer details to spot the differences.