What Is The Cheyenne Mountain Complex And Is It Still Relevant Today?

The threat of nuclear-equipped bombers from the Soviet Union flying over American cities was serious during the height of the Cold War in the 1950s. This potential threat forced U.S. defense experts to realize that a concerted and integrated network of air defenses was needed to protect against such incursions and possible nuclear strikes. To make such a network viable though, a hardened and well-placed command center that could take a blow from a Soviet attack and continue operating was needed. The location that fit the bill was Cheyenne Mountain near Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Through the planning and efforts of Generals Benjamin Chidlaw and Early Partridge, construction on such a facility began on June 19, 1961. The Cheyenne Mountain Operations Center (CMOC), typically referred to as the Cheyenne Mountain Complex or just Cheyenne Mountain, was a massive construction effort. Placed 1,500 feet underground, engineers removed 693,000 tons of granite to carve out a 5.1-acre complex. The space would see 15 buildings erected, which sit on 1,300 springs, 18 inches from the rock wall, so as to move with the shockwave of a nuclear attack.

The foresight of the planners hardened it against an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) which results from a nuclear detonation. Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station (AFS) deputy director Steven Rose said, "Back then, it was just part of the effect of a nuclear blast that we were designed for at Cheyenne Mountain." The facility would be deemed fully operational on February 6, 1967, at a total construction cost of $142.4 million.