Poland's Futuristic PL-01 Could Have Changed The Future Of Tank Design

Tank design has been refined for more than a century to create massive, agile, and deadly weapons of war. Initially, tanks were slow and marginally effective on the battlefields of World War I, but by World War II, new designs incorporated elements common today, including placing a large bore gun on a 360-degree rotating turret, multiple types of armor, and passive defensive capabilities that protect tanks from air attack.

While most nations with an army have tanks, not every country produces them. The United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Russian Federation, France, and other nations sell their tanks to other countries, but there's one country most don't consider when thinking about tank manufacturing: Poland. For most of its history, Poland purchased tanks and tank schematics from other nations to build out its armed forces.

With Russia on its border, Poland has become the third strongest NATO ally in terms of military strength, and the nation began development of the PL-01 concept tank in the 2000s before debuting it to the world in 2013. The PL-01 is an unusual-looking tank, as its angles and overall design are more reminiscent of science fiction than reality. While the tank didn't come to fruition and enter into service with the Polish Armed Forces, it represents an ambitious project that could have changed the way tanks would be designed in the future.

[Featured image by Ministerstwo Obrony Narodowej via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled]