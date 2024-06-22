6 Of The Best GoPro Accessories For Motorcycle Riders

One neat thing about the GoPro is that there is no shortage of places to mount it. For motorcycle riders, that includes your handlebars or a chest harness, but if you want to come closest to capturing what it's like to record your ride from your point-of-view, you'll want to attach your action cam to your helmet. One great option comes straight from the source — the GoPro Helmet Front + Side Mount, which was named one of SlashGear's best GoPro mounts for your motorcycle helmet and has a solid 4.7 out of five overall customer rating, based on nearly 2,000 Amazon reviews.

The biggest advantage to using GoPro's mount is the many ways you can capture your riding footage. It can mount to either the front or side of your helmet, and is built with a swivel mount that allows you to quickly and easily adjust your viewing angle. In addition to where you can mount it, the accessory is also versatile when it comes to how you can mount it. Along with the swivel mount, the GoPro Helmet Front + Side Mount comes with two curved adhesive mounts and a simple-to-use vertical mounting buckle and thumb screw.

One downside to the product, like many branded GoPro accessories, is that it is pricier than many third-party options. However, it's a quality mount, and — while it may be more expensive than some others — it won't break the bank either. The GoPro Helmet Front + Side Mount is available from Amazon for $29.70.