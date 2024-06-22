6 Of The Best GoPro Accessories For Motorcycle Riders
Whether it's for a leisurely trip across the country or for adrenaline-pumping motosports, an action camera can document and enhance your experience on a motorcycle. After SlashGear tested the GoPro Hero 12 Black, we gave the device a very positive review, in part due to its HDR video recording and great image quality, which makes it a great choice for motorcycle riders. To get the most out of it, though, you'll want to pair the action camera with the right accessories.
Riding a motorcycle takes a lot of skill and concentration, which means your focus won't always be (and shouldn't be) on your camera. Plus, action cams are more vulnerable on motorcycles, as they'll have to withstand bumpy roads, high speeds, and exposure to the elements. That's why it's important to choose the right accessories that can make the GoPro easier to use and/or provide you with better footage. Here are six of the best GoPro accessories for motorcycle riders, based on positive reviews from reputable publications that have tested them, as well as customers who've purchased and used them. More information about how these products were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
GoPro Helmet Front + Side Mount
One neat thing about the GoPro is that there is no shortage of places to mount it. For motorcycle riders, that includes your handlebars or a chest harness, but if you want to come closest to capturing what it's like to record your ride from your point-of-view, you'll want to attach your action cam to your helmet. One great option comes straight from the source — the GoPro Helmet Front + Side Mount, which was named one of SlashGear's best GoPro mounts for your motorcycle helmet and has a solid 4.7 out of five overall customer rating, based on nearly 2,000 Amazon reviews.
The biggest advantage to using GoPro's mount is the many ways you can capture your riding footage. It can mount to either the front or side of your helmet, and is built with a swivel mount that allows you to quickly and easily adjust your viewing angle. In addition to where you can mount it, the accessory is also versatile when it comes to how you can mount it. Along with the swivel mount, the GoPro Helmet Front + Side Mount comes with two curved adhesive mounts and a simple-to-use vertical mounting buckle and thumb screw.
One downside to the product, like many branded GoPro accessories, is that it is pricier than many third-party options. However, it's a quality mount, and — while it may be more expensive than some others — it won't break the bank either. The GoPro Helmet Front + Side Mount is available from Amazon for $29.70.
Gurmoir Metal Case
Since a GoPro can be particularly vulnerable to damage when riding a motorcycle, it's a good idea to keep your action camera covered in a protective case. The Gurmoir Metal Case is a great example of how to make a GoPro case, which is why Amazon customers have given it an overall 4.4 out of five score (based on over 500 reviews).
It's built with a lightweight CNC-injected aluminum alloy that's stronger than plastic, and it's designed with a hollow bottom that increases airflow and can prevent the camera from being damaged by overheating. The case doesn't limit how you can use the GoPro, as it can still mount with helmets, handlebars, chest belts, and other typical locations. It also uses a cold shoe design on the top and side to allow you to attach additional accessories to your GoPro, such as a light or microphone. It can also be used with polarizing or filter lenses, and even comes with a 52-millimeter UV filter to help prevent sun damage, scratches from dust and dirt, while providing better image quality in certain sunny conditions.
While the case protects most of the camera, it leaves access to the battery and ports available for your convenience, so you won't have to remove it from the case to use them. However, this leaves your ports and battery more exposed to the elements, so it's a bit of a trade-off — sacrificing some protection for added convenience. The Gurmoir Metal Case, which is compatible with the GoPro Hero 12, as well as older Hero 11, Hero 10, and Hero 9 models, costs $35.01 on Amazon.
Enduro Batteries
It's always a good idea to keep extra batteries on hand for your GoPro (just like with any device), especially if you're on an extended road trip. One underrated GoPro accessory that's worth trying is GoPro's Enduro battery. The lithium-ion product has the same capacity as the standard GoPro battery — 1,720 mAh. What makes it stand out, however, is that it's built to work in extreme cold, which can often be an issue and reduce performance for many Li-ion batteries. If you're looking to trek through winter climates and want to record your journey, you're certainly one of the adventurers who should buy the Enduro battery.
The Enduro battery is built to withstand temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit (-10 degrees Celsius), so you'll be able to take your action cam pretty much anywhere you can reasonably ride your motorcycle. GoPro says the product can increase recording time with the Hero 10 by as much as 40%, depending on how you use it — but you can also expect some improvement with newer models as well. It can also charge up to 13% faster than standard GoPro batteries.
TechRadar tested the product and found that it was "worth buying an Enduro and paying the premium over the standard battery." In its tests, it found that the Enduro not only performed better than standard batteries in freezing temperatures but at room temperature as well, offering more than 10 minutes of battery life at 4K/60 fps. It also charged faster in tests as well. You can purchase an Enduro battery for $24.99 from Amazon.
HSU Carrying Case
One issue for a lot of motorcycle riders is storage, since you don't have the same luxury that car owners have of just tossing everything in the trunk or backseat. And, while you may be comfortable locking your helmet to your bike as you leave it unattended in a parking lot or on the curb, you probably won't feel the same way about your expensive, high-end GoPro. A carrying case will make it much easier to take your GoPro with you after you park your bike. It's also a great way to store accessories you're not using while you ride, such as a microphone or extra batteries. The HSU Carrying Case has a solid 4.5 out of five average customer rating based on over 1,600 Amazon reviews.
Since the case is form-fitted with EVA to keep various GoPro accessories in their own separate pockets, the case is well-designed to handle the constant jostling of a motorcycle ride. It's also large enough to carry what you need (13 x 8.8 x 2.8 inches) and includes a convenient elastic mesh pocket. Compartments include spaces for the GoPro Hero (or other camera), housing, two batteries, power cable, remote control, LCD display, and more.
The HSU Carrying Case is also rugged enough to handle motorcycle trips, and has a weatherproof, water-resistant exterior and zipper. An integrated carabiner loop and carry handle make it a cinch to attach to your bike and take with you after you park it. Plus, it looks nice and should blend in with your motorcycle aesthetic. The case is mostly black, but two different highlight colors are available: red and lime green. The HSU Carrying Case costs $25 and is available from Amazon.
Max Lens Mod
The Max Lens Mod is a nifty accessory that allows you to get more out of your GoPro camera by increasing its field-of-view and stabilizing your image. Both of these features can enhance your motorcycle footage by showing more of what's in front of you while accounting for the constant jostling that occurs as you drive. It's particularly useful if you're using an older model GoPro that can't provide as high-quality an image as the newer ones.
Its horizon lock feature keeps your viewing angle level, while its Max HyperSmooth function can maintain image stabilization when shooting at up to 2.7K resolution at 60 frames per second. Any good GoPro accessory for a motorcycle rider needs to be built tough and weather-resistant, and thankfully the Max Lens Mod is waterproof up to 5 meters. It's also easy to attach to or remove from the GoPro without needing any tools, so you can use it whenever is convenient.
After testing the product, RedShark praised the Max Lens Mod for its natural POV style shots and usefulness in high-motion situations (such as riding a motorcycle). However, the reviewer did note that the accessory cannot shoot in full 4K and has a vulnerable front element that may be more exposed to dirt and water droplets. The Max Lens Mod has a list price of $99 on Amazon, though it is currently discounted for $69.
SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro MicroSDXC
One accessory that you're going to absolutely want with your GoPro is a microSD Card to store your footage. If you're shooting a lot of video on your bike, you'll want to have plenty of space — 64GB or higher — and it wouldn't be a terrible idea to keep a spare or two on hand, as well. After testing several different microSD cards, GearLab named the SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro MicroSDXC its "best overall," praising its "excellent write speeds" and singling out its usefulness for shooting 4K video.
Not every SD card is built the same, and if you plan on using your GoPro to its fullest potential and shooting high-resolution video, you're going to want a microSD card that can keep up — which is why the SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro MicroSDXC is a great choice. It's rated A2 and has 4K-friendly U3 and V30 speed classes, and it can write up to 80 mb/s and read up to 170 mb/s. SanDisk's product also boasts a durable design and is X-ray proof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and shock-proof — which makes it ideal for motorcycle use.
One drawback is that it's a little more expensive than some third-party options that are available, but you may find that it's worth going with a big name brand like SanDisk to ensure that your footage is being recorded and stored properly. The SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro MicroSDXC is available for $13.78 from Amazon and includes an adapter if you only have a standard SD Card slot or reader to upload the footage to your computer.
How these GoPro accessories were selected
To ensure that the recommended GoPro accessories in this list are reliable and actually work as advertised, the reviews of those who have actually used them were consulted. This includes user ratings from Amazon — every product in this list has an overall customer score of 4.4 out of five or higher. Only products with high scores that are based on a large pool of user ratings were used, as larger bases of reviews make for more accurate average ratings that aren't impacted by any outlier reviews made in bad faith (whether positively or negatively).
For the accessories on this list, no user rating used fewer than 500 customer scores, and some used thousands more. Some of the accessories on this list were also tested and evaluated by reputable publications known for their thorough and trusted reviews for video and tech products. These publications include TechRadar, RedShark, and GearLab.