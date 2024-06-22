This Is Who Bought The Very First Ford Ever Made

Regardless of your feelings about Ford nowadays, no car fanatic can deny the impact the company had on the automotive industry. From the creation of streamlined assembly line production techniques to the release of the iconic Model T to providing significantly improved pay and work conditions for its employees, the company's countless milestones represent the very peak of both technical innovation and widespread commercial success in the earliest eras of the automobile. But even this tech giant had to start from somewhere.

Before the groundbreaking release of the Model T in 1908, Ford went into production with its first car, the Model A, in 1903. However, this version, largely designed by C. Harold Wills, was a far cry from the Model A that fans would become accustomed to in the company's later years. The topless two-seater came equipped with a 2-cylinder engine with eight horsepower that could hit speeds of a then-rip-roaring 30 miles per hour. Thanks to Ford's clever production assembly line that cut down on labor costs and materials, the original 1903-1904 Model A became one of the first cars to be widely available to the general public at a time when cars were seen as an luxury reserved for those with deep pockets. However, it's safe to say that without one man willing to take a chance on the soon-to-be-sensation, not only might the Model A have fallen into obscurity, but so could have the company that made it.