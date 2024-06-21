Where Are Google Chrome Bookmarks Stored? Here's How To Find Them

When it comes to scouring the Internet, Google Chrome is by far the most popular web browser, relied on by over 63.6% of Internet users globally. It's available on Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and even as an entirely independent operating system for Chromebooks. The many features baked into Google Chrome are what make it convenient for not just browsing on the go, but also saving content you like for later use.

The most effective way to do this is by creating bookmarks. You can save links to your favorite webpages by clicking on the star icon to the extreme right of the address bar. If you're signed in to a Google account, your bookmarks will sync across all your devices. For instance, if you find an interesting read on your phone, but one that demands a larger screen, you can bookmark the page and view it on your laptop later. Utilizing this feature lets you effortlessly save, export, and even transfer your Google Chrome bookmarks to another browser.

With a feature this accessible, we wouldn't blame you if your bookmarks keep piling up. If for whatever reason you're unable to find bookmarks on Chrome, there are a couple of places worth looking for them.