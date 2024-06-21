Here's How Much It Costs To Fly In An L-39 Aero Jet In The US

If you've ever dreamed of soaring through the sky in a high-performance military jet but failed to get pilot wings, you're in luck. Using the Aero L-39 Albatros (a two-seat jet trainer aircraft), some companies are offering thrill-seekers a chance to strap into the cockpit and go for a flight. Some businesses are even offering pilot training in the L-39 Albatros to those who qualify. The Albatros has twelve variants that help cover a wide variety of training scenarios, with the L-39NG being the latest iteration.

The L-39 is a product of the Cold War and was made in Czechoslovakia. The Albatros took its inaugural flight in late 1968 but wasn't active with the Czechoslovakian Air Force until the mid-70s due to some hiccups in design. However, it became one the most popular training choices for militaries across the globe, with over 2,800 jets being utilized by more than 30 air forces.

Currently, the L-39 is one of a small number of fighter jets you can actually buy and an increasingly attractive option for US pilots. To take a spin in the L-39 as a passenger, it'll cost anywhere from nearly $5,000 (30-minute flight) up to $7,750 (60-minute flight), with some variance depending on who you're getting a flight with. If you're already a licensed pilot, are in good health, and receive the go-ahead from an FAA expert pilot, you can train in the L-39 in a variety of courses costing anywhere from $3,500 up to $20,000.