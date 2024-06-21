Here's How Much It Costs To Fly In An L-39 Aero Jet In The US
If you've ever dreamed of soaring through the sky in a high-performance military jet but failed to get pilot wings, you're in luck. Using the Aero L-39 Albatros (a two-seat jet trainer aircraft), some companies are offering thrill-seekers a chance to strap into the cockpit and go for a flight. Some businesses are even offering pilot training in the L-39 Albatros to those who qualify. The Albatros has twelve variants that help cover a wide variety of training scenarios, with the L-39NG being the latest iteration.
The L-39 is a product of the Cold War and was made in Czechoslovakia. The Albatros took its inaugural flight in late 1968 but wasn't active with the Czechoslovakian Air Force until the mid-70s due to some hiccups in design. However, it became one the most popular training choices for militaries across the globe, with over 2,800 jets being utilized by more than 30 air forces.
Currently, the L-39 is one of a small number of fighter jets you can actually buy and an increasingly attractive option for US pilots. To take a spin in the L-39 as a passenger, it'll cost anywhere from nearly $5,000 (30-minute flight) up to $7,750 (60-minute flight), with some variance depending on who you're getting a flight with. If you're already a licensed pilot, are in good health, and receive the go-ahead from an FAA expert pilot, you can train in the L-39 in a variety of courses costing anywhere from $3,500 up to $20,000.
Is flying as a passenger in a L-39 Aero Jet extreme?
You might imagine that you'll get to the airfield, see the pilot standing beside the jet, and immediately jump into the cockpit. Not so fast. First, you'll have a sit-down with the pilot, go over the flight plan, and receive additional information about the jet. You also must pass a medical evaluation prior to entering the L-39 to ensure your vitals are healthy. After taking a few photos or videos on the ground, you're ready to enter the rear seat of the Albatros.
With a name like Albatros, the L-39 might give you the impression it features lackluster performance. However, the single Ivchenko AI-25 TL twin-shaft turbofan engine produces nearly 4,000 pound-force of thrust and can cruise at speeds in excess of 466 miles per hour. And this power is utilized during the L-39 flight, where an expert pilot will take you through steep climbs, dives, loops, and rolls. One service called Fly Flighter Jet adds, "This aircraft is fully equipped with ejection seats for your safety." For full disclosure, here's how military jet ejection seats really work in the event they're required.
What you'll need to fly the L-39 solo
If you have what it takes to become a pilot, you'll have to complete extensive training before getting into the front seat of the L-39. You'll need a pilot's license and extensive time logged in the air before you can attend several hands-on courses and eventually fly an L-39 without an instructor. This opportunity is exclusively for experienced aviators and is contingent on satisfactory health assessment and other requirements. Courses offered include formation, aerobatics, and combat maneuvers, among many others.
Fortunately, these training programs are available all over the world and include both California and Florida locations within the U.S. One pilot described his harrowing experience in an interview with Flying Magazine during aerobatic training over Miami. "The ground was coming at us so fast, but with a hard pull, the G's pinned me to my seat. I flexed my muscles as forcefully as possible. My preparation paid off, and I made it through the maneuver."