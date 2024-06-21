The Diesel-Powered VW Dasher Wagon: What Years Was It Made & How Fast Could It Go

When most people think of Volkswagen, they think of the Type 1, more famously known as the Beetle. One of founder Ferdinand Porsche's designs, the Beetle first arrived in the U.S. in 1949 and became the best-selling car ever in 1972, when it crept past the Ford Model T. Its sales total of more than 23 million has since been eclipsed by the Ford F-series pickup, Toyota Corolla, and two of VW's other models — the Golf and the Passat. The latter model is often overshadowed culturally by it's Type 1 cousin, but the Passat — sold in the U.S. as the Dasher in its early years — is quite noteworthy in its own right.

The Volkswagen Passat is VW's longest-running model, having been introduced in Europe in 1973, one year before the Golf. It was based on the Audi 80 and shares some common components with that model as well. As the Dasher, the Passat was sold in the U.S. in three forms starting in 1974 — sedan, hatchback, and wagon. In 1979, Volkswagen added a 1.5-liter diesel engine as an alternative to the gas-fueled options, and the diesel Dasher wagon was born.