Everything To Know About The American T5 Military Tank

The United States has employed a variety of tanks on different battlefields over the years, beginning with the nation's first tank, the M1917, during World War I. Tank development somewhat stalled after the conflict, and in the leadup to World War II, the U.S. decided it was time to turn away from previous designs and begin anew. This resulted in the development of a new medium tank initially designated as the T5.

The American T5 medium tank entered development in the 1930s and was built using the M2 light tank as a baseline model. The resulting design looked very different from previous models, though it housed the same transmission, engine, and suspension as its predecessor and the M1 Combat Car. What separated the T5 from earlier tanks was its armor and firepower, both of which were increased to compensate for growing threats to armored vehicles on the battlefield.

Improvements to the tank led to several innovations in tank design for the U.S., though development took several years. Testing commenced in late 1937, but the turrets weren't available at the time. As tests continued, the tank was upgraded from 15 tons to 20, and more changes modified its appearance, armament, and armor. Ultimately, the T5 ended its testing phase with the T5 Phase III, which entered development as the M2 medium tank used by the Americans early in WWII.

[Featured image by Fat yankey via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled| CC BY-SA 2.5]