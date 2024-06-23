This Off-Road Bus Is Awesome (But You Probably Won't See One In The US)

Established in 2017, Torsus is the off-road bus brand of Pulsar Expo, a company headquartered in the Czech Republic with production facilities in Slovakia, which also partners with MAN and VW on key chassis and powertrain technology. Along with the Praetorian, Torsus appears to be taking the same rugged approach to big buses as they are to little ones, offering the 4x4 minibus Terrastorm. This one can hold 20 people, and features a biturbo diesel engine with 177 horsepower, 8-speed automatic transmission, and 250 mm ground clearance. The bus comes in various configurations, including as a camper, a mining industry bus, and even as an ambulance.

Like any bus ride, it comes with drawbacks, which in this case begins with the price. The Terrastorm ranges from the USD equivalent of $80,000 to $140,000, and the Praetorian starts at $240,000 for a basic configuration. And while the Torsus buses can traverse nearly any terrain, they haven't yet managed to make it to U.S. shores, as certification and shipping barriers are much more difficult than physical ones. But as Autoweek reports, the CEO has expressed interest in bringing them to the U.S., and is working out partnerships to make this a reality. How long this takes remains to be seen, but it's likely to make waves in the U.S. bus industry, and find riders who might be a little more excited to queue up.

[Featured image by Torsus International via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]