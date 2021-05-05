2021 Torsius Praetorian has improved features and military-grade body panels

The 2021 Torsius Praetorian remains the world’s most formidable and most capable 4×4 bus. Yes, the Praetorian is a bus, but it can do more than pick up or drop off passengers at the next stop. It’s a hardcore, battle-ready, and supremely off-road-ready apocalypse machine with room for up to 35 passengers and heavy-duty equipment.

“Our mission is to ensure our 4×4 heavy duty buses conquer the world’s most daunting driving environments, safely transporting people and equipment to locations no other vehicle could ever reach,” said Vahktang Dzhukashvili. “Achieving this requires rigorous attention to detail coupled with our obsession with delivering nothing but the best.”

New for the 2021 Torsius Praetorian is the addition of elastomeric body panels offering military-grade protection against ‘heavy’ impacts. Torsius failed to clarify what this means, and we’re not entirely sure if the 2021 Praetorian protects against bullets or machine gunfire. What we do know is this bus is probably strong enough to survive nuclear fallouts, or maybe not.

Also new is a modified 6.9-liter six-cylinder diesel engine pumping out 286 horsepower and a gargantuan 848 pound-feet of torque, with more power and twist than last year’s diesel mill. It now has a revised 4×4 transmission that’s tough enough to motivate the bus over 65-percent inclines.

Underpinning the Praetorian is an upgraded MAN chassis and new Michelin XLR tires. Torsius also fiddled with the HVAC system to offer better comfort in extreme hot or cold. Torsius claims the new HVAC can cool the interior from 60-degrees C to 20-degrees C in under 15 minutes under the blistering sun.

On the other hand, the heating system and cabin insulation enable Praetorian to maintain a comfy 20 degrees C in freezing temperatures, even if the mercury falls below -10 degrees C. Meanwhile, the 2021 Praetorian has new LED lights (casting 4,100 lumens of blinding light), an innovative fire protection system, and pneumatic footsteps.

You still get front and rear parabolic leaf springs, power steering, 15.7-inches of ground clearance, and a 66-gallon fuel tank, making the 2021 Torsius Praetorian the perfect steed for your next outdoor adventure. Pricing ranges from $185,000 to about $500,000, depending on the configuration.