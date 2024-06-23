Allsource's 41003 Vs. Harbor Freight's Abrasive Blaster: What's The Difference?

Nothing tends to clean a surface better than a powerful abrasive blaster. Whether you're using sand, water, or air, the right tool can leave you with a clean, fresh surface to either repaint or leave au naturel. If you're noticing a drop in pressure or that surfaces aren't getting as clean, it may be time to replace your current abrasive blaster.

While shopping for a replacement, you may have narrowed your choices down to Allsource's 41003 and Harbor Freight's Central Pneumatic 110 lb Pressurized Abrasive Blaster. On the surface, both look to be fairly similar, offering a compact alternative to larger, stationary blasters designed to clean parts and tools. They appear to have the same configuration, and both being red certainly lends to the idea that they may be very similar as well. However, there is a $220 price difference; there must be a reason for that, right?

To help you suss out which of these abrasive blasters may work best for your needs, such as restoring rusty tools, we're going to do a quick rundown of what's different between the two of them. There aren't many features that differentiate the two abrasive blasters, and for the most part, they tend to fall in line with one another.