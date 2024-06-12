HTC Returns From The Dead With A New Android Phone, And It Actually Looks Good

Most Americans may not realize it, but Taiwanese tech company and once giant Android manufacturer HTC still makes smartphones. It's just that, five years ago, HTC largely abandoned the U.S. market — when HTC launched the only phone listed on its current American-facing website: the blockchain-centric Exodus. A July 2019 Wired article suggests that, among other reasons, devoting itself to carrier exclusives — as well as pricing its phones way higher than its competition — hurt the HTC brand in both the U.S. and China.

However, in the interim, HTC has continued to put out new phones both at home in Taiwan, and in the European Union. On Wednesday, the company introduced its newest Android handset: the HTC U24 Pro, a mid-range phone that retails for €564.00 in Europe (about $612 in USD, as of this writing), and $18,990 in New Taiwan dollars (approximately $589 in USD). Though it's priced as a midrange phone, HTC's EU-centric webpage for the U24 Pro seems to be pushing it as having a feature set that punches above its weight — particularly when it comes to the three rear cameras, including a 50MP telephoto camera.

If nothing else, the photos that HTC claims were shot on a U24 Pro do, in fact, look really pretty. In light of that, let's take a look at how this new phone is actually spec'd out and see if — on paper — it has the potential to live up to the hype.