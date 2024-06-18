Verification Required In App Store On iPhone: How To Troubleshoot

Have you ever tried to download an application from the Apple App Store just to be greeted by the Verification Required prompt? Whether you are new to the Apple world and you're using an iPhone for the first time or you're deep into the Apple ecosystem, this is one of the most annoying prompts you can experience. Strangely enough, this issue isn't limited to paid apps; this prompt can also appear when you attempt to download a free application.

Oftentimes, the Verification Required prompt appears due to underlying issues with the most recent payment method you provided. If you have not yet provided your payment details and have not done so previously, all you need to do to fix the issue is add those details. However, this isn't always enough to fix the issue. If that's the case for you and you can't download iPhone apps, we've got you covered and will help you troubleshoot this issue within minutes.