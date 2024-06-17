What Is An Evaporation Engine & How Does It Work?

It's not likely to replace the combustion engine anytime soon. At first sight, it looks like an experiment at a high school science fair. But the so-called evaporation engine seems to have more technological potential that the little plastic box implies. Created a few years ago by bioengineers at Columbia University, the machine is able to harvest energy from the natural process of water evaporation. It's a technology that is still being scaled and has years to go, which is why the initial study was only able to power a very tiny car with a little puddle of water underneath. Both, however, could grow.

The technology relies on bacterial spores that expand and contract based on absorbing moisture from a puddle of water below. In the initial experiment, strips of the spores expanded after absorbing the moisture, and the movement triggered a cord linked to a small electromagnetic generator, ultimately producing energy. Simultaneously, that movement opened a set of shutters at the top of the engine to expel the moisture and reset the process.